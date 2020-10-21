NEWBURY – A Mansfield man charged with child enticement and other sex-related offenses in late August is scheduled to be indicted by a Salem Superior Grand Jury as soon as Thursday, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
William J. Duggan Jr., 46, of Elm Street, Mansfield, was arrested by local police on Aug. 31, after he allegedly rented a hotel room so he could have sex with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl he met on the internet. The teen turned out to be an undercover Newbury police detective.
Duggan was arraigned hours later in Newburyport District Court on charges of enticing a child under 16, sending obscene matter to a minor (three counts) and distributing obscene matter.
Judge Peter Doyle ordered Duggan held on $15,000 cash bail and imposed several conditions: no contact with anyone under 18 years old, no internet or social media use, and he must wear a GPS monitoring device to track his whereabouts.
During a hearing Wednesday in the same courthouse, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Judge William Martin that Duggan could be indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.
"I expect indictment," Kennedy said.
Duggan's next District Court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 18.
Following Wednesday's hearing, Duggan's attorney, Julie Ouellette, told a reporter that he had posted bail and was no longer in custody.
Court documents show Duggan exchanged 94 pages of texts and messages with a person who turned out to be Newbury police Detective Aaron Wojtkowski over the span of 40 days starting in July.
The messages began on the social media app Kik before they moved the conversation over to Google's messaging service. During that time, Duggan became more sexually suggestive even when he was told of the "girl's" age.
The conversations continued for weeks during which Duggan sent nude photos of himself to Wojtkowski, according to statements in court. Duggan then suggested they meet and that he would rent a hotel room.
After renting the room, Duggan sent photos of the hotel to Wojtkowski. Wojtkowski then asked Duggan to pick "her" up at a location in Byfield. When Duggan arrived early Monday morning, he was met by several police officers and arrested without incident, according to court records.
