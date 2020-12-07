Prosecutor: Man sent naked photos to police posing as teens

NEWBURYPORT – A Foxborough man who police say sent a naked photo of himself to undercover police officers posing as teen girls in three different communities, including Salisbury, was ordered held on $3,500 cash bail following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Devin Shaw, 32, of Kathryn Road, Foxborough, was charged by Salisbury police on Nov. 20, with sending obscene matter to a minor, distributing obscene matter and enticing a child under 16.
Earlier on Monday, Shaw was arraigned in Haverhill District Court on charges of sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter based a complaint filed by the Georgetown Police Department. Shaw was released on $2,500 cash bail.
If found guilty, Shaw could face up to five years in jail for each of the five charges.
Judges in both courthouses ordered Shaw to have no contact with anyone under 18 years of age, to not get in trouble with the law, and to stay away from the internet and social media.
He is due back in Haverhill District Court on Feb. 23, and on Feb. 24 in Newburyport.
According to Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy, Shaw also sent a naked photo of himself to an Ipswich police detective and is likely to be charged by that department in the near future. Kennedy asked that Shaw be held on $5,000 cash bail.
In her argument for bail, Kennedy said Shaw began chatting with Salisbury police Detective Keith Forget on the messaging site known as Kik back in August. The messages soon because sexually explicit and eventually Shaw sent Forget, who pretended to be a 14-year-old girl, a naked photo of himself. He then began asking Forget if they could meet at some point.
Forget asked if it was it was all right that "she" was 14. Shaw apparently thought so because he kept on sending Forget sexually explicit messages, according to Kennedy.
Forget later learned that Shaw was striking up similar conversations with detectives in Georgetown and Ipswich.
Plans to meet never materialized after Forget told Shaw that they would have trouble being alone.
"This conduct goes beyond just sending a photograph," Kennedy said.
Shaw's attorney, Christopher Coughlin, said his client was bipolar and may have been under the influence of cocaine or heroin at the time he contacted the detectives.
"When he's using he doesn't have the best recollection of events," Coughlin said, adding his client has not used drugs for months.
Coughlin asked that Shaw be released on $2,500, the same amount he posted in Haverhill District Court. He added that Shaw appeared at Haverhill District Court on his own despite knowing the seriousness of the charges. Following his release from Haverhill, Shaw voluntarily showed up for his arraignment in Newburyport knowing that another high cash bail would be requested.
Coughlin said Shaw's mother was expected to post the $3,500 cash bail imposed by Swan.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.