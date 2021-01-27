SALISBURY — A local man lost his driver’s license for two years Monday after admitting to a Newburyport District Court judge that he was high on drugs when he flipped his pickup near Exit 55 on Interstate 495 in Amesbury.
Joseph Fico, 34, of Beach Road, Salisbury, was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to a second driving while under the influence of drugs offense. But as part of a common plea deal for a second OUI offense, all time behind bars was suspended for two years while on probation.
During his time on probation, Fico must complete a 14-day inpatient treatment program, remain drug and alcohol free and pay $350 in fees and fines.
A drug test taken after Fico crashed his truck on Sept, 30, 2019, showed he had fentanyl in his body.
After police responded to the crash about 6:40 p.m. that day, they saw Fico outside his truck – which had rolled over onto the driver’s side – trying to push it back onto its wheels, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
When Trooper Daniel Henderson noticed Fico had pinpoint pupils and other signs of drug intoxication, Fico told the trooper he had taken suboxone and oxycodone an hour before he got behind the wheel. Because he was bleeding profusely from his face, Fico was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport,
“He shouldn’t have been driving to begin with,” Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said.
Kennedy said the crash occurred two days after Fico had been pulled over by Salisbury police and was cited for driving a vehicle with a suspended license.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.