AMESBURY — In law enforcement, canine partners are part of the family.
Now while they are working cases, they can be medically treated just as their partners would be, thanks to the recently passed Nero’s Law.
Nero’s Law was signed into law on April 12, 2022, and was sponsored by Representative Steven Xiarhos, R-Barnstable, and Senator Mark Montigny, D-New Bedford, in response to the line-of-duty shooting that killed Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon and severely injured his K-9 partner, Nero in 2018. At the time of Gannon’s death, Massachusetts law did not allow for Nero’s critical injuries to be treated by emergency medical personnel. Nero’s Law now permits emergency medical personnel to offer emergency medical treatment and transport of K-9 partners, including first aid, CPR and lifesaving interventions.
Amesbury EMS Coordinator Chris Alender explained that on Tuesday and Wednesday he and the Amesbury Fire Department participated in four-hour training courses for Nero’s Law, along with the city’s K-9 officer, Thomas Nichols.
He said that Wednesday’s class was led by Lori Gordon, a veterinarian and member of the Massachusetts Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team.
“The hands-on portion we worked with a working the police canine from in town and Gordon's urban search and rescue dog as well as a mannequin. But we were able to get live hands-on experience and a better understanding of the capabilities of the dogs here in Amesbury, as well as some other encounters that we would come into with search and rescue dogs,” Alender said.
Alender said that the majority of the training took place at the Boston North Technology Park, located at 110 Haverhill Road where a training room was provided.
“It mimics the same types of trainings that EMTs would do for our human human patients. So it allows us to treat and stabilize many of the common emergencies that we would see with working canines,” Alender said.
He explained that Amesbury uses a few service dogs in different roles in the city.
“One of them is a police canine who routinely can go out in the woods tracking, working with his law enforcement partner, and they can get the same types of injuries that any of us could get during this line of work. From cuts, scrapes, heat injuries, cold injuries, being the victims of an assault, coming into contact with foreign substances like drugs or organic phosphates and stuff like that,” Alender said.
Amesbury Fire Chief Jim Nolan said that following training, firefighters were required to test their knowledge.
“From the results I got from the class, maybe one or two were incorrect. So that showed that everyone paid attention and was engaged. There was a lot of participation, not death by powerpoint,” Nolan said.
Nolan described canine partners as a “vital part of the law enforcement team.”
Alender highlighted the importance of finally having a law like this in place to protect working dogs.
“Being able to provide care to our first responder partners was never available to us beforehand. So that's why this is so important for us being able to provide care to our first responders and helping us help ourselves,” Alender said.
He noted how prior to this law officers with injured canine partners would have to rush to the nearest medical facility with no way ti treat or stabilize the injuries.
“As their programs have developed, the canine officers have gotten better understandings of how to treat and care for them, but what happened was if the canine handler got injured, there was no one there to assist the dog, which is what happened in the case with the dog Nero that the law is named after. He was left on scene for several hours with no intending to him,” Alender said.
The EMS coordinator said feedback from all areas of law enforcement has been positive. He expressed his hope to see the law expand further in the future.
“Right now it is basic level care, and there are so many more opportunities that we can do to help and treat these dogs. But that requires more training, more knowledge, and more adaptions to the law further in the future. And hopefully this just continues to grow further and further,” Alender said.
