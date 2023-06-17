WEST NEWBURY — A decades-long effort to protect wildlife along back roads is once again ramping up as residents urge town and public safety officials to act following recent incidents of what was described as brutal animal deaths in the Ash Street swamp area.
Katelyn Bradstreet of the Public Works Department reported receiving numerous emails following a posting on a local Facebook site about two baby geese that were run over near the unpaved section of the roadway, which provides access to Interstate 95 through Byfield.
“People were in an uproar over the fact that no additional measures have been made to try to limit the speed around that portion of the road,” she wrote in an email to town Conservation Agent Michelle Greene.
Greene said it was “a shame” the carnage continued despite wildlife crossing signs, noting that these incidents also create danger for people who check on injured or dead wildlife, as well as other animals scavenging off the carcass. It is also dangerous for adult animals lingering on the road near the bodies of their killed offspring.
“With the warmer weather, turtles are on the move in search of new territory, food, and ideal places to lay eggs,” Green wrote. “Some of these turtles will have to cross roadways to make it to their destination.”
Several residents attended a discussion recently with the Select Board and Police/Fire Chief Michael Dwyer in search of solutions.
Many people driving through Ash Swamp simply have no regard for other humans or animals, contended a woman who suggested closing it to traffic.
The 600-acre Ash Swamp is part of the state-owned Crane Pond Wildlife Management Area that provides habitat for a diversity of plants and animals.
Protected species are often associated with West Newbury’s vernal pools, including the Blanding’s turtle, wood turtle, wood frog, blue-spotted salamander, fairy shrimp, spring peeper, gray tree frog, American toad and Fowler’s toad.
In 2018, the town’s open space and recreation plan advised draining culverts that accommodate wildlife crossings to reduce animal fatalities.
Some residents called for reducing the speed limit to 10 mph. Other suggestions included limiting road use for residents only, installing speed bumps or other traffic-calming measures, closing that section of Ash Street from April through August, charging a toll to use the road, installing a camera to monitor the area, and opening other access roads that are now closed.
Dwyer said he has increased patrols in that area on weekends now that the weather is nicer. Rather than communicating through Facebook, Dwyer asked residents to contact police, the town manager or Select Board with concerns.
Select Board Chairperson Wendy Reed admitted that walking along the road can be less than serene.
“More times than not I’m passed (by a vehicle) in a cloud of dust,” she said.
Vice Chairperson Rick Parker said he avoids driving on Ash Street because of the wear and tear to his vehicle.
Colleague Chris Wile said drivers’ poor behavior has endangered pedestrians, wildlife and others for more than 30 years. He takes the extra precaution of turning on his cell phone when walking in the swamp area – and he encouraged others to do the same.
“I don’t think it’s always deliberate, often they’re just in a rush to get somewhere,” Wiles said of speeders. He proposed letting the road “rut out” as a way to slow traffic.
A speeding vehicle accidentally drives off the road and needs to be pulled from the swamp muck at least a few times a year, Dwyer said.
“It’s a beautiful ecological area,” one resident said. “We need to protect the wildlife who don’t have a voice. That mother knew her babies were dead. I know we can’t save all the animals, but these animals need a chance.”
Revising local speed limits requires approval from the state Department of Transportation – a fairly lengthy process for which reductions are not guaranteed and higher speed limits are also a possibility. Town Manager Angus Jennings predicted that residents may be unhappy with the time needed to make this change.
“If we can at least get clear on what process needs to be followed, we could set out a plan to pursue this and post an update for concerned residents,” Jennings stated in correspondence to other town officials.
The Select Board is expected to discuss the issue further at its meeting June 26.
Officials agree that concern for the safety of wildlife – including turtles on the state’s endangered species list – have prompted similar public responses over the past few decades. In spring 2017, Marla Andrews of Main Street detailed the senseless slaughter of four Canada geese on Moulton Street.
“The geese lay there in pools of blood, with feathers and body parts strewn about,” she wrote in a letter to The Daily News. “It was horrific to see the destruction that someone could create, just because they felt like taking out their frustration, anger, or perhaps just sheer boredom, on these innocent creatures.”
Later that same summer, Ash Street resident Terry Berns detailed the death of a family of geese that “migrated to the swamp each year as well as baby ducks, raccoons, snakes and many turtles – including one last year estimated to be 50 years old.”
