NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Elementary Parent Teacher Organization is once again inviting food lovers and anyone with a good eye for aesthetics to peer into some of the city’s most welcoming cookeries as the organization’s Kitchen Tour & Tasting returns.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., anyone taking this self-guided tour can visit 10 historic and charming homes, featuring complimentary tastings from restaurants, chefs, brewmasters and bakers. It is all part of a program that organizers hope provides a “taste” of all that Newburyport has to offer while raising money for local public schools.
“We are thrilled with the interest and support of the community,” tour organizer Dorene Olson said.
The 21st annual event, partly sponsored by the Institution for Savings and William Raveis Newburyport Real Estate, brings more than 100 volunteers and donors together for this fundraiser.
Among those participating is Vicki Lincoln of High Street, who said she and her family decided to open their home to strangers to help schools.
“We just feel so strongly that providing a vibrant educational experience for the school kids leads to a vibrant community,” Lincoln said.
Lincoln said she took part in a past tour and found seeing other kitchens helpful when renovating her own.
Last year’s kitchen tour raised more than $30,000 for the district’s prekindergarten through eighth-grade students. The one-day event drew more than 800 people who enjoyed some of Newburyport’s best kitchens, sweets, savories, brews, wines and coffee, according to the PTO.
So far, according to Olson, the event has raised more than $20,000, which is noteworthy because the PTO typically does not hit that figure until much closer to the event.
“This year is like the best year ever,” Olson said.
Twenty-two volunteers are still needed and those interested should join the PTO for an orientation zoom call taking place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
The Newburyport PTO supports students, parents, teachers and staff by raising money for school social and cultural enrichment programs, field trip transportation, STEM fairs and to fulfill teacher and staff needs. The money is raised through a variety of fun, annual community events planned by a dedicated team.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 the day of the event and can be purchased at www.NewburyportKitchenTour.com or at the following Newburyport locations: B&G Cabinets, Chococoa Baking Co & Cafe, Buttermilk Baking Co., Nu Kitchen, The Newburyport Lighting Co., and William Raveis Real Estate. All locations accept cash, check or credit card sales for guest convenience.
Visit www.NewburyportPTO.com or www.NewburyportKitchenTour.com and check Facebook for sneak peeks and volunteer opportunities prior to the event.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.