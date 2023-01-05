AMESBURY — With over 20 years of experience as a public educator under her belt and four kids in the city’s public school system, Marcie DiLorenzo has put her name forward for the vacant School Committee position.
DiLorenzo is one of four applicants for the vacant School Committee position. The other three applicants are Gregory Noyes of Clarks Road, Annmary Connor of Linwood Place, and Katelynn Lemieux of Birchwood Pointe
According to her application, DiLorenzo received her master’s degree in special education from Endicott College in 2005,
Over 20 years of public education are included in DiLorenzo’s resume. She started at Masconomet Regional School as a reading support service aide from 2001 to 2002, before moving to St. Ann’s Home and School as a teacher’s aide from 2002 to 2003. She found her long-term home at the School for Exceptional Studies in Lawrence where she started as a classroom teacher from 2003 to 2007, then became a success-for-all facilitator from 2007 to 2009, and finally being named an academic facilitator.
DiLorenzo elaborated on some of her experience in a phone call with The Daily News.
“I have 20 plus years in the field of education from various things, working with students on reading skills to teaching in the classroom, working with special needs students, and my current role is I work as an ETF, which is essentially writing and holding individualized education program meetings,” DiLorenzo said.
She added, “Being a dedicated parent is also helpful. I've been living in Amesbury for almost five years but my kids and myself and my husband have all just jumped right into feeling at home within Amesbury.”
The Whittier Street resident said she saw this opportunity as a chance to use her experience to help out her own children and her community.
“I thought that it would be a good marriage of me working for my children and the children of Amesbury, and my knowledge as an educator,” DiLorenzo said.
DiLorenzo told The Daily News that her biggest goal if selected would be to ensure everyone is supported.
“I think in any district, you're only as strong as the weakest needs and you have to support all of Amesbury’s students from whatever the need is, whether it's the physical needs of students, the emotional needs of students, or special needs of students,” DiLorenzo said. “Then additionally, you're only as strong as the weakest within the schools themselves. If there are needs for one school to support the physical building structures, then we can only be as strong as the weakest.”
