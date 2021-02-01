NEWBURYPORT — A public forum could take place later this month to address the resurfacing of a racist incident that took place at the 1941 Newburyport High School graduation.
During a School Committee meeting on Monday, Sean Reardon, who announced his campaign for mayor in December, began the discussion, providing other members with a recap of what the community learned over the past couple weeks.
On Jan. 17, lifelong Newburyport resident and current president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry Frank Cousins Jr. delivered the guest sermon at a virtual service from the Universalist Unitarian Church to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr.
In his sermon, Cousins, who is African-American, detailed how racial injustice has had an impact on him and his family over the years.
One of his examples included an experience that his father, Frank Cousins Sr., had when he graduated from Newburyport High School 80 years ago.
Prior to graduation day, a member of the class allegedly asked the high school principal that she not have to walk near Cousins' father because he was Black. The principal reportedly agreed to this request and moved Cousins' father to the back of the procession, which is typically set up alphabetically by last name.
Though Cousins did not name the principal, others figured out that it was Rupert A. Nock, who went on to become superintendent and eventually, the namesake for the middle school.
The details of this story and Cousins' sermon were shared by Amesbury resident and 1969 NHS graduate Charlie Cullen in a guest opinion column in The Daily News on Jan. 21.
Struck by both Cousins's sermon and Cullen's column, Reardon suggested a discussion take place at Monday's meeting regarding whether the middle school should be renamed.
In the conversations he has had since this story came out publicly, Reardon said he realized that a lot of people have carried it with them all these years, but never had an outlet to speak about it.
His own mother said she remembered hearing about the incident from Reardon's grandparents, who graduated from NHS in 1940.
Reardon said the discussion is in line with the city's formation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance, as well as the district's partnerships with Essential Partners and inclusion consultant Michael Eatman.
He added that current teachers from Nock Middle School have reached out to him, suggesting that this be a teachable moment to discuss in the classroom.
Sheila Spalding agreed, saying, "When I think about this single incident — and I recognize this person had an illustrious career and he was very well respected in the community — but I think of this name and this as representing an era where people were more racist.
"I think we are in an awakening period right now and that this is a great opportunity to make some change," she continued.
Spalding added that she is not particularly fond of naming schools after people in general "because that in and of itself makes it not inclusive.
"All of our schools are named after white men," she said. "Why not women? Why not a person of color?"
Mayor Donna Holaday, who chairs the committee, said that a public forum should take place and any decision regarding the actual name of the school may even require multiple public forums.
She said that Cousins is open to speaking before the committee or as part of a public forum, adding that he's "not making any definitive statements about what should happen."
She also thanked members of the Nock family who reportedly sent follow-up letters to the committee regarding the matter.
David Hochheiser expressed concerns with how the discussion might be framed, especially if it focuses on this incident and Nock, alone.
Instead, he said he would rather the public forum focus on improving the current culture of the district's schools and "moving forward to a time of greater equity."
Holaday said that's why an independent professional such as Eatman will facilitate the discussion.
More details will be forthcoming.
