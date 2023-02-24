NEWBURYPORT — Residents are invited to join local officials on a tour Tuesday as Merrimack Valley Transit unveils its new public bus routes.
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove and Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington will help lead the tour of MeVa’s new intermunicipal routes. The tour is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the Costello Transportation Center, 68 Elm St., Amesbury.
After consulting with officials in the three communities, MeVa developed more direct and timelier routes to better meet the needs of residents and visitors, according to a release from the City of Newburyport.
MeVa is tentatively scheduled to begin the new routes April 4.
The new, free routes are Route 17, which provides service from Amesbury to Salisbury; Route 19, providing service from Newburyport to Amesbury; and Route 20, providing service from Newburyport to Salisbury.
These routes replace the Route 54 bus from Amesbury to Salisbury through Newburyport, and the Route 57 Newburyport Shuttle.
These route changes will lead to various improvements in service, the release said.
Route 19 will offer new direct service from downtown Newburyport to Anna Jacques Hospital, the Newburyport Senior/Community Center and Port Plaza. It will also offer new service along Merrimac Street to the Towle Office Building and along Macy Street in Amesbury.
Route 17 will offer new service along Elm Street in Salisbury.
Routes 17 and 19 will double service frequency along Main Street in Amesbury and in the downtown.
Routes 17 and 20 will go to downtown Salisbury and Salisbury Beach along Beach Road, doubling current ride frequency. Routes 19 and 20 will connect downtown Newburyport and the MBTA commuter rail station, doubling ride frequency.
Reardon noted in the city’s release that he and fellow community officials have been in constant talks with MeVa.
“Mayor Gove, Town Manager Harrington, and I have had many discussions with the MeVa about service changes, and their team has been extremely responsive," he said. "These routes expand frequency of service and ensure residents and visitors have new free options to move around the city.”
Reardon also shared his thoughts in a statement to The Daily News on Friday.
“I’m excited about the tour and I hope the weather cooperates on Tuesday," he said. "I think MeVa is a resource we need to utilize more in the community. Executive Director Noah Berger and his team have been great to work with since I took office.”
He expressed his desire to see ridership increase in Newburyport.
“MeVa has been willing to work with us to help improve routes through the city,” Reardon said.
