WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School Committee invites Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury residents to attend a public hearing devoted to discussing the spending plan being developed for the upcoming school year.
The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pentucket Regional Middle-High School, 24 Main St., West Newbury.
Anyone who wishes to be heard on the budget will be given an opportunity to speak at the meeting. Thirty minutes has been set aside to hear any concerns, requests or questions.
In a budget presentation to officials and Finance Committee members from the three sending communities, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew provided an overview of the current budget and the impact of a failed Proposition 2½ override on education this year.
Bartholomew also reviewed the district’s budget process, and explained the challenges expected in the 2023-24 budget.
The School Committee's deadline to approve the proposed budget is Tuesday, March 7, following the receipt of new state aid figures.
"Anyone who would like to provide feedback on the proposed budget is encouraged to attend this meeting," Bartholomew said. "We want to hear from our valued parents and community members as we move forward in this process."
The district has created a website, www.pentucketbudget.com, which will offer up-to-date budget information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.