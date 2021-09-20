AMESBURY — The public will soon have a chance to voice their opinion on whether the Amesbury High School Indian mascot stays or goes.
The School Committee unanimously voted in May to establish a mascot review committee after then-high school seniors Sam Cadwell and Meisha Acevedo made their case to replace the school's mascot.
Cadwell and Acevedo argued that the former Amesbury Fighting Indian – known now as the Amesbury High School Indian – is a racial stereotype that should be phased out over the next five years. The 18-member mascot review committee would be responsible for making a recommendation to Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews.
McAndrews told the School Committee on Monday night that Glen Gearin, a mascot review committee member and the high school's assistant principal of students/activities, told her the review committee would like to send out a survey on the matter for high school students and the general public.
The superintendent agreed and the general public will be able to take the survey on the city's website at www.Amesburyma.gov beginning Thursday. The survey period ends Sept. 29 at 6 p.m., she said.
Once the survey is complete, the mascot review committee is expected to review the data Sept. 30.
"There are some open-ended questions that I believe are intentional," McAndrews said. "They will want to look at that. So I am not sure how long it will take, depending upon how many people respond to that."
Anyone taking the survey can expect to be asked their identity and rationale for their opinion, according to McAndrews.
"One of the questions that has come up from the public is if you only get one vote per email address or internet address," McAndrews said. "Sometimes, two people share an email address or whatever. We talked about that a little bit today and hopefully Mr. Gearin, with (Acevedo's) brains and text savvy, can find a way to make sure that everyone who would like to have a say will have a say but without stuffing the ballot boxes, per se."
McAndrews said the mascot review committee has been given until Oct. 16 to make its recommendation to her.
The superintendent will then present her own recommendation to the School Committee, which would make the final decision.
"The policy is silent on the timeline from their recommendation to when I have to take the recommendation and bring it to you," McAndrews told the School Committee on Monday. “But I intend to do that in as timely as possible a fashion."
McAndrews also said paper surveys would be made available to people who do not have online access.
