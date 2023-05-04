NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s live matinee broadcasts continue Saturday with “La Bohème,” Puccini’s ageless story about love and loss.
Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts his first Met performance of this opera. The cast stars soprano Eleonora Buratto and tenor Stephen Costello as the lovers Mimì and Rodolfo.
Soprano Sylvia D’Eramo and baritone Davide Luciano are the couple Musetta and Marcello, who are always breaking up or making up. Christian Van Horn and Alexey Lavrov play their bohemian friends Colline and Schaunard.
Maestro Nézet-Séguin leads the Met orchestra and chorus in Puccini’s melodic and heartbreaking score. “La Bohème” will be heard live at 1 p.m. over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on WJOP 96.3 FM in Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 also streams live on www.ncmhub.org.
