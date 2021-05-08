Pull of the surf spawned a career path

Photo by Kate Donovan Photography.The ribbon cutting for Connor Mulholland’s new Amesbury showroom included, from left, Phil DeCologero, executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce; Brenda Stratis of Shea Concrete, member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors; Julie Schaeffer, Mulholland’s mother; Melissa Gutierrez, Mulholland’s girlfriend; Connor Mulholland, owner; Jeff Mulholland, Mulholland’s father; Mulholland’s sister Colleen; State Sen. Diana DiZoglio; Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove; and Courtney Ryan, legislative aide to State Rep. James Kelcourse. Mulholland’s dog Oakley is at center stage.