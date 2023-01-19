NEWBURY — Getting children to read can be a challenge. But with the help of some listeners with large furry ears, the task was made easier for those who read aloud to a pair of therapy dogs who on Thursday visited the Newbury Town Library.
Reading with Therapy Dogs, which began on Dec. 15, aims to allow children ages 2-18 to work on reading aloud, working with certified therapy dogs in 15-minute intervals. Events are aimed to help children with their literacy skills and confidence while reading.
There are two pups who read with the kids, Frasier, a 3-year-old black Lab and Ivy, a 12-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Ivy is deaf and so cannot tell that the kids are reading to her. However, she focuses on hand signals. Both dogs are registered as therapy dogs through the Pets and People Foundation.
Frasier was reporting for duty on Thursday, and calmly laid his large head and jowls across third-grader Simeon Spaulding's lap as he read him a graphic novel about one of Frasier's distant cousins: the native Australian Dingo.
Frasier is just 3 years old but weighs in at 83 pounds, making him the perfect table for children to place their books on as they read to him.
Nicole Korodi, youth services librarian, emphasized that while the reading aloud helps kids with literacy skills, it also helps them acclimate to dogs if they are afraid of them as well as developing empathy.
Korodi, a former second- through sixth-grade teacher, noted that the program helps kids become more comfortable with reading.
"I worked at Harvard Medical School Library, Countway Library, and the dogs were always a good break for the students between studying," she added.
Josephine Dow, Frasier's trainer and owner, said her pup is empathetic to all people he comes into contact with and his reactions are based upon their emotions.
"If kids have a hard time adjusting or have a bad day, the dogs are who they connect to," Dow said.
He is also trained to understand 75 different commands, including opening doors, picking things up and turning lights on and off. He is working on learning how to turn pages in books for the kids who read to him.
Originally trained as a seeing eye dog, Frasier was furloughed and retired from that area of service dog work when he was 2 years old after experiencing some health issues.
Outside of the library, Frasier makes visits to AVITA of Newburyport, an assisted living facility specializing in memory care. Dow said they typically visit in the late afternoon when residents tend to have the most issues with memory, and Frasier will lay his head across their laps for them to pet.
A 2017 study by Tufts Institute for Human-animal Interaction at Tufts University also found that "second-grade students who read aloud to dogs in an after-school program demonstrated improved attitudes about reading."
The next event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Those who wish to sign up for a time slot may do so on the library's event calendar. Newbury Town Library is located at 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
