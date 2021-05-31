NEWBURYPORT— The city's Memorial Day observance Monday was highlighted by the presentation of a Purple Heart medal to a member of the Newburyport Police Department who was injured in Iraq when his Army vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb.
Officer James J. Allen's sisters, Keri Perkins MacDonald and Kiara Nash – both members of the National Guard — presented the medal to their brother before a crowd of about 150 people in City Hall Auditorium.
Allen was an Army sergeant at the time he was deployed. Presentation of the medal was delayed because of the pandemic, but the event Monday — the first large gathering in City Hall in more than a year — fit well with the Memorial Day event.
Kevin Hunt, the city veterans agent who served as emcee, praised Allen for his service, noting, "He didn't give his life, but he gave of himself."
"Your dedication to country and community continues today in your responsibility as a police officer," Hunt said.
The commemoration included singing of the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" by retired Army National Guard Sgt. Steve Cohen, leading of the Pledge of Allegiance by local Scouts, and the reading of the roll by Mayor Donna Holaday of the names of 19 Greater Newburyport veterans who died in the past year, with a bell struck three times in memory of each one.
Newburyport resident William Shuttleworth, an Air Force veteran and retired school superintendent, was the featured speaker. Shuttleworth left Newburyport on May 15, 2019, to walk 3,300 miles across the country to raise awareness and money for the plight of many veterans who have had trouble getting health care or supporting themselves financially.
Shuttleworth highlighted how fewer Americans have joined the armed forces in recent years, with just 6% of Massachusetts residents categorized as veterans — a number he said would shrink to just 1% in 30 years. He said of the millions of Americans who served in World War II, only about 300,000 are living today, as he pointed out WWII Army veteran Robert "Boots" Chouinard, a Salisbury resident, who was in the audience.
Shuttleworth was critical of the ability of the U.S. government to quickly address the pandemic and pointed out the many people who denied the threat the virus posed, while refusing to wear masks and follow health officials' other recommendations.
And, in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot and attack on the Capitol, Shuttleworth said "the greatest threat to our country is a lack of courage within our own borders to fight bigotry" and hatred.
Reciting the last part of the Pledge of Allegiance —"one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all" — he urged everyone "to give more than lip service to that pledge."
Also during the program, Hunt thanked seventh-graders at Rupert A. Nock Middle School who placed about 1,300 flags on the graves of veterans in city cemeteries.
The program also featured an honor guard comprising members of the city's Police Department and the Coast Guard, as well as a trumpet rendition of "Amazing Grace" by Cohen and two students from the Newburyport High School band.
Memorial Day observances were held in Seabrook on Sunday and in Merrimac, Byfield, Salisbury and Amesbury on Monday.
