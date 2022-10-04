MERRIMAC — Purple Sage Pottery at 3 Mechanic St. is opening its doors to the public for an open studio sale Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Purple Sage was founded 28 years ago by owner and ceramic artist Iris Minc and is situated in an old mill building. It is home to a diversity of potters from throughout the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire, according to Minc.
The potters share the studio space and a 60-cubic-foot gas kiln. A few of the potters also use electric kilns, wood-fired kilns and raku kilns, allowing for very different results.
The potters design and create their own unique work using a wide array of techniques.
New this fall are Rob Dingwell with his rough-hewn, heavily textured pieces; Jodi Bevelaqua, who recently fell in love with clay and brings that newcomer’s passion to her work; and Colleen Callahan with her stoneware selections as well as her raku and atmospheric-fired works, Minc said in a press release.
Nancy Cahan will offer her raku-fired sculptural and decorative work, Minc added.
Joining Minc and the potters at the studio sale will be Lisa Mistretta, Hiromi Satoh, Lucy Hutchinson, Jenny Graf, Patti Jones, Judy Nevius, Kathy Clark, Dale Poirier, Maryanne Balogna and Peter Grams.
Grams will give throwing demonstrations on the potter’s wheel. In case of rain, the event will be Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about Purple Sage Pottery and the fall show, go to www.purplesagepottery.com or call 978-346-9978.
