MERRIMAC — Purple Sage Pottery opens its doors on Mechanic Street for a studio sale May 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sixteen area clay artists are offering their wares at the show, which will feature an array of decorative and functional ceramics as well as sculpture. Newburyport potter Rob Dingwell will be spotlighted at the sale.
Purple Sage and its potters host studio sales twice a year. The rain date for this sale is May 7.
Creative expression has been a thread running throughout Dingwell’s life, according to a release from Purple Sage Pottery. While pursuing a passion for music, he supported himself and his family first as a sous chef, and then ultimately as the head chef at local restaurants.
An interest in computers, and a desire to shift gears from the stress of the restaurant business, led to a career change, and Dingwell has now been a computer engineer for 23 years.
Dingwell rekindled his interest in clay in 2020 during the pandemic. Working remotely and not having to commute freed up some time, so he found himself watching various creative competition shows and came across the “Great Pottery Throw Down”.
Dingwell was reminded of the enjoyment he experienced working in clay years earlier. Classes at Purple Sage soon followed, allowing him to explore his interest in the Japanese pottery tradition of kurinuki and other hand-forming techniques.
While Dingwell has only been working in clay for a few years, his work has received attention and accolades from area art associations. Recently, he was chosen to be a part of the juried biennial “State of Clay” exhibition hosted by the Ceramics Guild of Lexington.
Dingwell will share a variety of cups, tea bowls and vases at the Purple Sage open studio show and sale.
He will be joined by Purple Sage owner Iris Minc; League of New Hampshire Craftsmen member Hiromi Sato; Purple Sage Pottery teachers Lisa Mistretta and Jenny Graf; as well as Purple Sage affiliated potters Lucy Hutchinson, Peter Grams, Judy Nevius, Christina Bellinger, Kathy Kriegel, Maryanne Balogna, Jodi Bevelaqua, Kathy Clark, Dale Poirier, Colleen Callahan and Karen Girard.
Peter Grams will be giving demonstrations at the potter’s wheel throughout the day, with opportunities for visitors to try throwing a pot as well.
Purple Sage Pottery is at 3 Mechanic St. For more information about the potters and their show, visit purplesagepottery.com.
