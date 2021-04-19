Purple Sage Pottery studio sale scheduled May 1

MERRIMAC — The potters at Purple Sage Pottery will open their studio to the public May 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The show will again be held indoors and outdoors to allow for social distancing. This new format was a success at its debut in the fall studio sale, with customers interacting with pottery makers in a safe scenario, according to a press release.
About half of the potters will display their wares outside under tents around the building while the other half will be widely spread apart inside. There will be decorative, sculptural and functional pottery in a multitude of shapes, patterns and colors. There will also be demonstrations on the potter’s wheel throughout the day so visitors can experience a bit of the creative process.
Fourteen potters from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore and southern New Hampshire will participate in the show.
They include Purple Sage Pottery founder and owner Iris Minc, Lisa Mistretta, Lucy Hutchinson, Jenny Graf, Hiromi Satoh, Peter Grams, Judy Nevius, Christina Bellinger, Kathy Clark, Kathy Kriegel, Karen Girard, Dale Poirier, Nancy Cahan and Karen Orsillo. Admission is free.
All who attend are asked to wear masks whether visiting indoor or outdoor booths. The rain date is May 2.
For more information about Purple Sage Pottery, visit www.purplesagepottery.com, call 978-346-9978 or connect on Facebook or Instagram.
