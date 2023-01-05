NEWBURYPORT — The Screening Room is preparing for a fun, furry afternoon dedicated to feline well-being when it presents the fifth annual New York Cat Film Festival later this month.
The Jan. 14 festival will feature animated, documentary and narrative films about cats and cat life from all over the world.
Becca Fundis, co-owner of The Screening Room, said her family-owned, independent State Street cinema will kick off the film festival at 1 p.m. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society in Salisbury.
“I love any organization that’s trying to help with cat populations, or any kind of animal population, they’re great,” she said.
Each film festival entry has been produced with an intention, concept or story that conveys something essential about cats. Tickets can be ordered www.eventbrite.com/e/the-5th-annual-ny-cat-film-festival-tickets-495644023617.
“This is not just people shooting their cats at home,” Fundis said. “This is actually filmmakers who’ve made short animations and made short documentaries.”
Staff from the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society will attend to provide further information about adopting, volunteering, and other ways to support its work to improve the lives of felines.
Karen Glass, the director of development and communication, said the charitable organization was very excited to partner with The Screening Room when it first heard about the festival.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness for both the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society and The Screening Room. We can bring in a cat-centric audience who will also become aware of the films that The Screening Room are showing and they can bring awareness to what we are doing,” she said.
Glass added that the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society celebrated its 30th anniversary last year and offers free microchip and vaccinations clinics each year.
This will mark the first time The Screening Room has presented a cat film festival, and Fundis said she and her husband and cinema co-owner, Ben, could be open to hosting other festivals (for both cats and dogs) in the future.
“We are starting with cats right now because they’re really fun. But we love working with local groups and, if we can find a really great dog rescue society, too, we might consider doing a dog film festival,” she said.
Glass said the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society is also looking forward to possibly working with The Screening Room again in the future.
Fundis said if the film festival sells out, The Screening Room will consider adding a second day.
