NEWBURYPORT - Multiple areas of Newburyport experienced varying levels of flooding Friday as the city and surrounding area was bombarded by torrential rain.
“We understand at this point where flooding can happen when we have rain events that occur very quickly. This is a challenge for any city. You're going to have some pooling in different places just because infrastructure wasn't built to handle this amount of rain this quickly,” Mayor Reardon’s Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said.
He spoke about the resources the city has to deal with these downpours.
“Public safety and public services are standing by and are there to assist with anything that they can, but most of these things tend to clear up relatively quickly and that's kind of what we got,” Levine said.
He said that this is nothing new for the residents of the city.
“The businesses or areas where they know they're especially prone to the flooding and with very torrential quick rain events, they typically board their windows or doors, usually entrances to try to block extra water coming in. And if there's emergency work that needs to be done, they can call our emergency services,”
He shared that the city is aware of the issue of flooding and intends to address it.
“This is a problem that we need to address with long term solutions as well as short,” Levine said. "There are limited quick fixes to issues like this. When we get this kind of rain real fast, you need to do whatever you can to stay safe.”
At the height of Friday's flash storm, pedestrians were standing under an awing watching as a stream of water raced down State Street and into Market Square and beyond. Motorists driving through the square displaced water and sidewalks were covered with rushing water.
Among area businesses suffering at least some water issues was Plum Island Coffee in Market Square. As the water began receding owner Bruce Vogel was seen dumping buckets of water he had collected within the store outside.
The street flooding was predicted by National Weather Service which issued a flash flood warning at 10:30 a.m. for Essex and Middlesex counties and predicted a rainfall rate of 1 to 2 inches within 30 minutes. Some locations that were predicted to experience flash flooding included Lawrence, Haverhill, Peabody, Methuen, Billerica, Beverly, Andover, Tewksbury, North Andover, Danvers, Reading, Wilmington, Amesbury, North Reading, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Middleton, Georgetown and Boxford.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.