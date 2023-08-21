NEWBURYPORT — Multiple areas of Newburyport experienced varying levels of flooding Friday as the city and surrounding area was bombarded by torrential rain.
“We understand at this point where flooding can happen when we have rain events that occur very quickly. This is a challenge for any city. You’re going to have some pooling in different places just because infrastructure wasn’t built to handle this amount of rain this quickly,” said Andrew Levine, Mayor Sean Reardon’s chief of staff.
He spoke about the resources the city has to deal with during these downpours.
“Public safety and public services are standing by and are there to assist with anything that they can, but most of these things tend to clear up relatively quickly and that’s kind of what we got,” Levine said.
He said this is nothing new for residents of the city.
“The businesses or areas where they know they’re especially prone to the flooding and with very torrential quick rain events, they typically board their windows or doors, usually entrances, to try to block extra water coming in. And if there’s emergency work that needs to be done, they can call our emergency services.”
He said the city is aware of the issue of flooding and intends to address it.
“This is a problem that we need to address with long-term solutions as well as short,” Levine said. “There are limited quick fixes to issues like this. When we get this kind of rain real fast, you need to do whatever you can to stay safe.”
At the height of Friday’s flash storm, pedestrians were standing under an awing watching as a stream of water raced down State Street and into Market Square and beyond. Motorists driving through the square displaced water and sidewalks were covered with rushing water.
Among businesses experiencing at least some water issues was Plum Island Coffee in Market Square. As the water began receding, owner Bruce Vogel was seen dumping buckets of water he had collected in the store.
The street flooding was predicted by the National Weather Service, which issued a flash flood warning at 10:30 a.m. for Essex and Middlesex counties and predicted a rainfall rate of 1 to 2 inches within 30 minutes.
Some locations that were expected to experience flash flooding included Lawrence, Haverhill, Peabody, Methuen, Billerica, Beverly, Andover, Tewksbury, North Andover, Danvers, Reading, Wilmington, Amesbury, North Reading, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Middleton, Georgetown and Boxford.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.