Quick thinking, equipment, training limit Salisbury boat fire

SALISBURY — Less than 24 hours after a gasoline-fueled boat fire that injured two people at Bridge Marina threatened to cause significant damage to the entire area, the marina was open for business Thursday morning.
"We're selling gas and diesel today," Bridge Marina owner Mark Audette said.
Audette, who also owns The Deck restaurant next door on Bridge Road, said the damage was mostly confined to the boat because of the quick action of an employee and a recently installed safety feature. He also praised firefighters for their rapid response.
Audette said dock attendant Dan Flynn handed the boat owner a gasoline pump nozzle and then stepped back.
Moments later, Flynn saw gas leaking from the boat and then watched as the craft suddenly exploded. He immediately stopped the flow of gasoline by using the emergency cutoff valve and called 911.
"He did exactly the right thing," Audette said.
The boat owner was one of two people who suffered serious burns to their legs in the explosion and fire.
Audette also pointed to the recent installation of a standpipe at the marina that allowed firefighters to hook up hoses close to the scene and quickly douse the fire. A standpipe is an extension of a fire hydrant system. In addition to water, firefighters used foam to put out the blaze.
"We were saying yesterday, 'Thank God we put that in,'" Audette said.
Salisbury Harbormaster Ray Pike said the standpipe made a significant impact when it came to keeping the fire contained mostly to the boat.
"That's a major safety feature they've installed," Pike said.
Flames shot high above the dock and plumes of acrid, black smoke billowed from the pleasure craft, Vitamin Sea, as local and regional firefighters fought to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby gas pump and the dock. Also on hand were a U.S. Coast Guard surf rescue boat and the Newburyport fireboat Raven.
Units from Newburyport, Amesbury and Hampton, New Hampshire, assisted local firefighters. No firefighters were injured, according to Salisbury fire Capt. Andrew Murphy. Route 1 and the Gillis Bridge remained open to traffic during the emergency.
The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, Murphy said.
Audette said other factors that kept the fire from spreading to other boats and the gas pump included local firefighters arriving within minutes and the wind blowing away from the dock.
Two people in the boat, a man and woman, were badly burned and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment. Audette said the victims sustained burns to their legs. Five other passengers avoided injury.
Audette said the motorboat was an older model and new to the owner.
Pike and his counterpart across the river, Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg, said harbormasters and firefighters regularly train for such an occurrence and that the training paid off Wednesday afternoon.
"When we got the first call, I was like, 'Here we go,'" Hogg said, adding that the training was "the reason, in my mind, it was so successful. It went really smooth."
Hogg characterized the response as a textbook example of everyone knowing exactly what to do.
"From my perspective, we were all on the same page," Hogg said.
Pike concurred, saying firefighters and others arrived quickly and worked together to prevent a far greater tragedy.
"Oh my goodness, it could have been a lot worse," he said.
In terms of potential environmental damage to the Merrimack River, Pike said he saw little evidence and believed most of the fuel burned off.
"We saw no sheen on the water," Pike said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.