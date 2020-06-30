Racially charged confrontation in Groveland caught on video

GROVELAND – Police opened a criminal investigation Tuesday, a day after a Black resident reported that she was followed through the Juniper Terrace neighborhood by a white man in a car who later confronted her while she videotaped.
A video of the confrontation, posted on social media, shows the woman explaining to the man that she just picked up free dog food after responding to a community Facebook page and was driving home.
As she turned to drive home, about a mile from where she picked up the food, a man in a BMW convertible turned around multiple times in an obvious effort to follow her, she told police, according to Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen.
Gillen, who said police have identified the man and have interviewed him, called the incident deeply disturbing and said criminal charges may be filed.
"What the video shows, it's hard to swallow," he said. "I'm highly offended and it's extremely upsetting. It's hard to watch."
Rather than pull into her own driveway, the resident stopped on a side street and watched as the man pulled up alongside her car. After explaining her dog food errand, the woman then explained why she stopped driving.
"Cause I'm, quite frankly, I don't feel safe right now," she said.
The male driver responded by saying, "I don't feel safe with you driving around my neighborhood."
The woman then asked if it was because she is Black.
The man denied that was the reason, saying he did not know "what color" she was. "What color are you?" he asked.
After telling him she was Black, he said, "That's good, you're Black. Congratulations. Yeah, I have nothing wrong with that."
"Then why are you following me?" she asked.
"I told you, because you were up our street, that's why. And I don't believe you," he said.
A few seconds later, a nearby resident came out of her house and admonished the male driver for his treatment of the woman.
"I don't like the fact that this poor girl is being harassed," the neighbor said.
The man responded, "I don't like the fact that she's in my neighborhood," and then drove away.
The Black woman asked the man for his name but he refused to answer before driving away.
Gillen said he assigned a detective to the case and contacted the Essex County District Attorney's Office to discuss what charges could be filed against the male driver.
"I want something to hold him accountable," Gillen said.
Asked how long the investigation could take, the chief said he hoped to have it wrapped up by Wednesday.
"I want to move quickly," he said.
Gillen said the woman, who he has seen grow up around the Juniper Terrace area, emailed police shortly after the confrontation and met with an officer the same night. Gillen then reached out to her and set up an in-person interview at the police station Tuesday morning.
"The fact that a resident of our town could face accusation and be followed around like a criminal should make everyone stop in their tracks and consider how we treat one another,” Gillen said in a separate statement. “Our job as police officers is to not only keep people safe but also feel safe in Groveland, and we will aggressively investigate this situation and do everything we can do to ensure it is not repeated.”
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.