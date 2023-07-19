SALISBURY — Selectmen had a potentially controversial decision snatched from their hands when Samson Racioppi withdrew his application for reappointment to the Housing Authority only hours prior to the meeting Monday night.
The former state representative candidate has drawn considerable outrage for helping to organize the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston. He also helped start Super Happy Fun America, a right-wing group that was among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
In a letter sent to The Daily News and others about 5 p.m. Monday, Racioppi referenced the efforts of “a very small but vocal minority” as part of his reasoning.
“They have resorted to name calling, lies, and defamation to bully the town selectmen into choosing not to reappoint me despite the lack of credible accusations, supporting evidence, or a record of incompetence regarding my duties,” Racioppi said, adding that he has been honored to serve as a Housing Authority commissioner since 2018.
He claimed that his detractors managed to influence town officials.
“These individuals have enlisted nonresidents of Salisbury to engage in a campaign of harassment, and based on the phone calls I have received from various representatives of this town it seems they have won,” Racioppi said.
He ended his letter by stating it is in the best interest of the town for him to withdraw his application for reappointment.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, people still stepped up to speak about Racioppi despite his decision to withdraw.
Among them was Beth Gandelman, who said there is no place in Salisbury for people with ties to hate groups. Gandelman also said she wanted to know how the board voted.
“I would like to know that everybody on the Board of Selectmen would never allow somebody of that background to be an individual that serves the people of Salisbury,” she said.
Selectmen Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott said Tuesday that she was happy to hear Racioppi had withdrawn.
“I without a doubt feel as though Samson’s past history and experience biases how he would have served anyone from a marginalized group,” Ray-Parrott said. “People are absolutely allowed to have freedom of speech and do what they want. But then also we need to recognize that their freedom of speech also says to us what their public biases are.”
Ray-Parrott added that Racioppi’s own protected words showed his biases against groups such as the LGBTQ community, the Jewish community and the Black community.
“We know how he would’ve dealt with that because of the choices that he has made in his freedom of speech,” Ray-Parrott said.
Selectmen Vice Chairman Michael Colburn shared his thoughts on Racioppi’s decision to withdraw, pointing to the end of the letter that stated his withdrawal is best for the town.
“I think he saw that it would shed a negative light,” Colburn said. “He felt in accordance of his duties as their appointed official in the town of Salisbury, he felt that it was the best interest of the town for him not to get reappointed.”
As the newest selectman, Terry Merengi said he is not particularly familiar with Racioppi.
“I’m not a fan of extremism on either side of the aisle,” Merengi said.
Racioppi declined to comment further following the meeting Monday. Selectmen Chuck Takesian and Donna Abdulla did not respond to requests for comment in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
