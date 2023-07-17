SALISBURY — Only hours prior to the Board of Selectmen deciding whether to reappoint Samson Racioppi to the Salisbury Housing Authority for another five years, the controversial board commissioner announced he was withdrawing his request.
The former state rep. candidate has drawn considerable outrage for helping organize the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston. He also helped start Super Happy Fun America, a right-wing group that was among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
In a letter addressed to the Board of Selectmen and others, Racioppi referenced the efforts of “a very small but vocal minority” as part of his reasoning.
"They have resorted to name calling, lies, and defamation to bully the town Selectmen into choosing not to reappoint me despite the lack of credible accusations, supporting evidence, or a record of incompetence regarding my duties," Racioppi, who joined the authority in 2018, wrote.
