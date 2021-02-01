Racist graffiti discovered inside The Tannery 

NEWBURYPORT – The rug outside Marc Clopton's Actor's Studio inside The Tannery will need to be replaced after someone painted a racial slur on it over the weekend.
Clopton discovered the racist graffiti Sunday afternoon, hours before the first day of Black History Month, and is located only feet away from his small poster dedicated to the late civic rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis.
"You never know what motivates an action but it's shocking and disturbing and I believe it should be spoken out out loud in public. If we don't address it and act like our little city isn't part of it, then we're not part of the conversation," Clopton said in a Monday phone interview.
Clopton, who founded the Actor's Studio in 1991, said Sunday's discovery marks the first time he has been confronted with hate speech at his place of business. At first he did not make any connection to the Lewis poster. It was only after a Newburyport police officer responded to his studio and noticed the poster that it dawned upon Clopton that they could be related.
"I was sort of stymied why they chose to write it on the floor outside my door," Clopton said.
A check of the Newburyport police log shows that Officer Robert Vatcher responded to The Tannery at 2:44 p.m. on Sunday, starting an investigation into the matter.
Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said police do not believe the graffiti was targeting anyone inside the Actor's Studio. Officers are combing the area to determine whether any video footage might lead to those responsible, Simons added.
In a letter written to The Daily News, Clopton said he would like to speak to those responsible.
"I am assuming you are young, based on the style of your graffiti, so I have hope that you might learn from this experience. Whoever you are, you have displayed an abysmal lack of humanity in going out of your way to promote hate and racism," Clopton wrote. "What you did is wrong and illegal, but the conversation can’t end there. I hope, with all my heart, that we might have a conversation so that I might understand how you came to feel the need to take such an action, and that you might understand the consequences of what you did."
When asked if the city has been doing enough to combat racism, Clopton said there was plenty of work that needed to be done.
"We do not as a collective work very hard to promote diversity, that's my own person experience," he said.
Attempts to reach the city's Human Rights Commission by phone and email for comment were unsuccessful.
Clopton said a Tannery maintenance crew tried to clean up the black writing with no luck. That prompted the crew to hide the graffiti with a large black mat.
"Our society is at a point of reckoning with our country’s racist origins. And now I find its symptoms literally at my door. I believe with all my heart that real change won’t happen unless we individuals, who are living out the legacy, find a way to have this sort of uncomfortable, vital conversation. My door is open. You know where to find me," Clopton wrote in his letter.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.