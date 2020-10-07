Radiation monitor installed at Seabrook Beach

SEABROOK — A new radiation monitor installed last week on a private Seabrook Beach residence is the latest device in a network that tracks radiation from the nuclear power plant in real time.
The monitor was installed Sept. 30 by C-10, an Amesbury nonprofit watchdog organization focused on protecting the communities surrounding Seabrook Station.
Natalie Hildt Treat, executive director for C-10, said the exact locations of the group’s monitors are never disclosed but there is one at Phillips Exeter Academy, another at a home in Hampton and another at a business in Brentwood. The organization also has 11 monitors in Massachusetts.
“We’re looking to round out the area geographically as best we can,” she said. “We think the folks in New Hampshire are seeing the ongoing concrete concerns and are realizing that real-time monitoring is important.”
Concrete degradation was discovered at the plant in 2010. It results from an alkali-silica reaction, or ASR, a chemical process that causes small cracks.
Treat said the monitors measure beta and gamma radiation and send information to C-10’s central database in Amesbury in real time. This way, the organization can be quickly notified if there is a nuclear emergency.
“If there’s anything abnormal, which is rare, we get alerts. And if there’s anything more than a blip, we’ll talk to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission,” Treat said. “It’s just an extra set of eyes and ears to what’s going on in the region.”
Treat said C-10 has been receiving fundraising help from New Hampshire state Rep. Peter Somssich, D-Portsmouth, to pay for the monitoring system, and this fall, the organization hopes to install another monitor in New Hampshire.
While COVID-19 halted the most recent legislative attempt to increase nuclear monitoring in the Seacoast area, Treat said the organization has received continued support from local lawmakers. C-10 also recently applied for a grant through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation that would provide $10,000 per year for the next three years.
In August, the NRC’s Atomic Safety and Licensing Board accepted the Seabrook plant’s concrete monitoring program, though Treat noted it did so with “several important conditions that will ensure the health and safety of the public.”
At the time, Peter Robbins, director of nuclear communications for plant owner NextEra, said the company was pleased that the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board ruled in favor of Seabrook, calling its concrete monitoring and management programs “comprehensive and effective.”
Robbins also said the company will continue to review the board’s decision and will determine its next steps.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
