AMESBURY — Holy Family Parish is hosting its Spring Fling raffle as a fundraiser for the church.
The event was organized after the cancellation last fall of Holy Family’s Village of Church Fairs — its largest annual fundraiser.
The raffle will feature 19 themed baskets of handcrafted items, local goods, services, books, gift cards and other items.
Tickets are available until April 30 at 5 p.m. More details, including photos and descriptions of the baskets, and the link are on the parish website at livingwatercatholic.org.
The drawing will be on the church’s Facebook page May 1 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 each or 6 for $20. All money raised benefits the church.
For more information, including how to purchase tickets through the mail, call 978-388-0330, ext. 101, and leave a message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.