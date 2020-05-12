Rail's End Business Group donates 1,000 masks to AJH

NEWBURYPORT -- Anna Jaques Hospital received a donation of 1,000 masks Monday morning thanks to the local business community.
According to a Facebook post from Rail's End Business Group, the mask donation effort began earlier this year when Leah Lynch, owner of Beautique Salon on Parker Street, used her own funds to purchase and donate 450 masks for caregivers in need of personal protective equipment at Winchester Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital Emergency Room, New England Baptist Hospital in Boston, and the Melrose and Wakefield hospitals.
When Lynch’s supply ran dry, she reached out to the Rail’s End, which helped raise funds for what ultimately amounted to 1000 KN-95 masks to Anna Jaques. Rails End Business Group itself approved the purchase of 300 masks, and the support that followed resulted in the purchase of another 700 masks thanks to more than a dozen individuals and businesses.
The masks were received by Mary Williamson, the hospital’s vice president of development, on Monday morning. They will be used to supplement Anna Jaques’ internal PPE supplies.
Spearheading the Rail’s End Business Group’s fundraising efforts were Erik Metzdorf from Metzy's Cantina; Leah Lynch from Beautique Salon, Spa & Lash Lounge; Paula Simpson from Carry Out Cafe & Catering; Mark Bailey from Eastern Insurance Group LLC; Nikki Misenheimer from Minuteman Press of Newburyport; George Carey from Sea Level Newburyport; Dawn Price from The Natural Dog; Matt Bowen from Brandigo; Jan Lorrey from Jan Lorrey Flowers; Judy Hoover from Just Dogs Newburyport; Ashlyn Calcagni from Anchor Stone Deck Pizza; Jeff Christenson from The Cottage Plum Island; Rob Ciampitti, Charlie Palmisano, and Mike McCarthy from Liberty Law; The Provident Bank; and Claude Elias from Oregano Ristorante.
