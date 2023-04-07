NEWBURYPORT — Mary Kelly knows that people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease can face a tough future alone and she’s doing something to help by offering a table tennis therapy program at the Senior/Community Center.
Kelly is the activities director for the Newburyport Council on Aging, which offers weekly sessions for people dealing with symptoms associated with the crippling disease.
The table tennis therapy program is free and open to all ages, and meets at the center every Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m., with a follow-up social session from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. The program has been offered for about a month.
“This is a progressive brain disease and the symptoms will just keep getting worse until you are completely immobile,” Kelly said. “So people who have been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease are left with a very heavy load of information without any support.”
Kelly added that she kept encountering people diagnosed with the disease who had the same story and wanted to do something about it.
Studies have shown playing table tennis on a weekly basis can have a positive impact on symptoms, according to Kelly. She said her own exercise background prompted her to help people become more active.
“People have been talking about ways to combat the symptoms of the disease and, for me, if you exercise and stay fit, that will increase your dopamine, which is being depleted by the disease,” she said.
Kelly said playing what is also known as Pingpong can improve hand-eye coordination, balance, dexterity, fine motor control and mental health.
“By gathering together each week to hit balls, we not only come together in support but we help those community members with their Parkinson’s disease diagnosis outpace the progression of the brain disease,” she said.
Tsunami Strength owner Josh Fisher has been volunteering his time with the program and said participants seem to be enjoying themselves. The program has been offered for about a month.
“Any sort of hand-eye coordination type of activity, whether it is table tennis or boxing, can be very helpful,” he said.
Plum Island resident Brooks Solewater, who has been dealing with Parkinson’s for 20 years, said she likes what she has seen from the table tennis therapy program.
“I’m having a blast,” she said. “This is something I did years ago. To be able to hit the ball back and forth and to rally and volley is terrific.”
Kelly said table tennis therapy has attracted the attention of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, which will add information on the Council on Aging’s program to its next newsletter.
“We are hoping that more people will be coming when that goes out,” she said. “There are not that many services in Newburyport that just help people with Parkinson’s disease work on their hand-eye coordination.”
Volunteer Dave Taylor said the new therapy program is not limited to helping those with the disease.
“If there are other people out there who don’t necessarily have Parkinson’s disease and want to improve their hand-eye coordination, they will have the opportunity to do it here,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
