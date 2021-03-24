AMESBURY — A High Street resident is concerned about a growing rat problem in his neighborhood and would like the city's help.
Mark Irving has seen an ever-increasing group of 5- to 6-inch-long brown rats in his High Street neighborhood.
"You wouldn't confuse these for a possum or a mouse," Irving said. "I think they're breeding at this point. The ones that I am seeing running back and forth these days are a lot smaller than the initial batch."
According to Irving, groups of three or four rats at a time can be seen running in between fences in his neighborhood.
"This is not a one-off situation," he said. "You have them running under the fence, grabbing something to eat and then running back."
According to Irving, the recent rat explosion appears to be stemming from a home renovation on nearby Garfield Street.
"I've been living here for decades and nobody's ever seen rats here before," he said. "I went out yesterday afternoon and saw the tunnels that they have been borrowing in to get back and forth from my yard to my neighbor's yard. I went out there and dug it all up."
Irving also said he has called an exterminator but he made a call to the city's Interim Health Director and Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush late last week.
Berkenbush said he got a good look around the neighborhood on Friday.
"I did see the house that was under construction but it is just a regular, little neighborhood," Berkenbush said. "I did notice, however, that many of the houses had bird feeders."
Berkenbush said he suggested to Irving that everyone in the neighborhood should temporarily take in their bird feeders and also mind their trash.
"Rats aren't going to go anywhere as long as there is a food source," Berkenbush said.
Irving said he had hoped the city would do more for him and his neighbors.
"These things are nesting now. They are not going anywhere," Irving said. "A brown rat will travel up to a mile a day to get food. So telling us just to put our bird feeders away and tighten up our garbage is not going to cut it."
The city does not go on to private property to trap rodents, according to Berkenbush.
"This is a very grey issue," he said. "The city has certain responsibilities. Going into a neighborhood to trap rats is not one of the city's issues. If they start spreading disease or something, obviously there will be something different that we could do. But it is really pest control. The first thing you have got to do is stop feeding them."
According to Berkenbush, the past year has been a big one for rats in the city.
"These things really go in cycles," Berkenbush said. "They explode and they decrease. They go up and they go down. Some of our thoughts are that a lot of the restaurants were basically shut down last spring. They have dumpsters and things like that and the rats lost a large food source. Then they start moving out to the rest of the city. I'm also very limited in terms of things I can do about rats."
