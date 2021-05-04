NEWBURYPORT — Local artist Tina Rawson premiered her "New Bloom" art show at The Coffee Factory at 56 State St. last weekend.
The show, which runs through July 30, features a mix of funky acrylic paintings, oils, portraits, landscapes, giclee prints and cards.
Rawson, a preschool teacher and mother of two teenagers, has been creative amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Between July and December, she completed 12 acrylic paintings, 18 by 24 inches each, with 12 models representing the 12 astrological signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.
The idea for the pandemic project came to Rawson after she had a dream that water was all around her, reminding her of her zodiac sign, Aquarius. It inspired her to reach out to others to find out their sun sign and create portraits of each volunteer based on the individual's sign.
For March and April, photographer Lani Shumway had her work on display at The Coffee Factory. On Saturday, she "passed the torch" to her friend.
Rawson thanked her with a piece of art based on one of Shumway's photographs.
Kerrie Sesto of Glass Onion Floral Design provided an arrangement for the show.
On Saturday, Rawson, who is Swedish-American, will hold a "Fika with Friends" at 3 p.m. at The Coffee Factory. "Fika" means coffee break in Swedish.
Smaller pieces for Mother's Day will be available to purchase and Rawson will be present to answer questions.
For more on Rawson and her art, visit http://tinarawsonart.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/tinarawsonart.
