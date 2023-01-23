NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library has started a young adult book bag program that appears to be meeting its teen patrons right where they live.
Teen Service Librarian Kristen Young has been overseeing the library’s Teen Loft, which began offering the young adult book subscription bag service for grades 6 to 12 just prior to the winter break last month.
Inspired by the monthly young adult book subscription box company OwlCrate, which offers a box of books, or groups of books, with a theme related to the text, Young started the similar Bookup program.
Bookup offers local teens themed book bags because, she said, “It’s your hookup to young adult books.”
Sign-ups for the February book bag begin Wednesday and end Feb. 8. Local teens or their parents can go to the library’s website and fill out a form that asks what type of genres they either like or dislike.
“It also asks them if there’s any hobbies they do or any fandoms they’re a part of,” Young said. “So, if they like hiking or if they play Dungeons & Dragons, or if they like K-pop, things like that. Then, I try to find books that are best suited for them.”
Young readers can request up to three books per month and the book bags will include their reading material as well as other goodies, such as a craft or even a snack.
“I set up the last book bag right before their winter break and I’m planning to have the next one available for pickup the week before February break,” she said.
Young said she received positive feedback from her first book bags, which featured a “party” theme and included “The Drowned Woods” by Emily Lloyd-Jones, “The Disasters” by M.K. England and “The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess” by Akira Himekawa.
The December book bags included bookmarks, stickers, pencil pouches, key chains, snacks and a thank-you note.
“There’s so many wonderful books coming out in the young adult genre and it’s fun to keep up with all of them,” Young said.
Eight people signed up for the December book bag program and Young said she already has 18 sign-ups for February.
“It sounds like all of the teens who got December’s bag want February’s bag, so I have to hope they told all of their friends. My goal would be to have up to 20,” she said.
Young enjoys recommending books and said her book bags have allowed her to get to know some of the city’s teens who may not always come to the library.
“Sometimes, we are getting teens who don’t have library cards signing up. So then, I help them register for a library card and they have that as a source,” she said.
Head Librarian Sara Kelso said she is excited about Young’s new project.
“Kristen has been doing a fabulous job of connecting our readers to materials that they’re going to enjoy, which is really a core service that we offer at the library. She’s reviving interest in a lot of interesting activities, programming and community engagement opportunities here for teens to meet in a space where they feel safe and where they can enjoy activities together and meet new people,” she said.
Kelso added that she has been stressing an individualized relationship with the library’s patrons, which allows staff to market to a more specific target audience.
“Teens are very busy. So it’s nice that they have something that’s already been customized to their interests that they can take along with them if they don’t have time to stay and hang out,” she said.
City Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said he is happy to see initiatives that find people where they are at throughout Newburyport.
“We lost a lot of connection during the pandemic,” he said. “Now, when we have the opportunity to bring people back, it’s just really great to see it happen, from the library to Newburyport Youth Services to the Council on Aging, we’re seeing this all over.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.