NEWBURYPORT — The bed race is a go, at least for now.
For years, the Newburyport Lions Club has sponsored the annual Yankee Homecoming Bed Race, which involves teams of people running decorated beds down Federal Street. The Newburyport Rotary Club also operates a hot dog and beer sale at the event.
The race was canceled, along with much of Yankee Homecoming, last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, roughly 20 teams took part.
The race is scheduled to make its return at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
According to a National Weather Service forecast, Thursday has a 60% chance of showers, but Lions Club Chairman Frank Bertolino said Wednesday afternoon the weather isn't getting in the way — at least for now.
"We got together with the Rotary and we made the decision that it should be clear enough that we should go ahead and continue on with the bed race," Bertolino said.
Bertolino said only three teams had officially signed up as of Wednesday morning, but most contestants register at the race itself. The fee is $30.
"We are hoping to have at least six or eight teams," Bertolino said. "That would be just wonderful, especially during a pandemic year."
Bertolino went on to say that the Lions Club will be making a final decision on the race Thursday at roughly 9 a.m. If it needs to be postponed, the club is shooting for a makeup date of Sunday about 3 p.m.
Interested racers and spectators can go to the Newburyport Lions Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NewburyportLions for further updates.
"If the weather has changed and it looks like it is going to be nasty, we will call it," Bertolino said. "If it is postponed, we hope to hold it on Sunday just after the Yankee Homecoming parade. But we would still have to confirm that with the city."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
