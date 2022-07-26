NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon turned heads Saturday when he declared during an online radio interview that ousted Parks Director Lise Reid was still an employee of the city despite being told earlier this month her position was being eliminated and her department absorbed into the Department of Public Services.
On Monday, Reardon clarified his statement made on "Local Pulse," saying Reid was offered a severance package July 15 as part of her dismissal from her duties and had 21 days to accept or decline the city's offer. Until then, she remains a city employee.
"The severance offer did state July 15 as her final day of employment but that will be updated if a final agreement is reached," Reardon said in an email.
Reid, via text, confirmed the severance offer and that she was still mulling it over but disputed Reardon's characterization of her status. The offer, according to Reid, includes three months pay ($19,022) and health insurance, and a payout for six weeks of unused vacation time ($8,779).
"I do not consider myself to be still employed by the city," Reid wrote. "The first document they gave me listed my last day as July 15. They later told me by phone that July 22 was my last day, but I am going by what I have in writing."
Reid, in a separate email, said Reardon told her in person July 8 that he was letting her go. Reardon, in an email, confirmed that date.
Earlier this month, Reardon announced his plans to dismantle the Parks Department as a separate entity and meld it with DPS. The move, based on a recommendation from a roughly seven-page report commissioned by the city as it looks to cut expenses, was met with immediate consternation by multiple city councilors.
Councilor at large Brice Vogel and City Council President Heather Shand have said the mayor's proposal violates articles of the city charter and would need to be altered to accommodate the charter.
"We are all held by the charter," Shand said during a phone interview.
Vogel and Shand said Reardon violated Articles 3.4 and 5.1 of the charter.
"The mayor illegally eliminated the Parks Department and, as a result, the position of parks director without following the law of the City Charter," Vogel wrote in a statement. "This was either done out of ignorance for the law or with disdain for the law."
Article 3.4 states the mayor can remove or suspend a city officer or department head appointed by the mayor by "filing a written statement with the city clerk, setting forth in precise detail the specific reasons for the removal or suspension. A copy of the written statement shall be delivered in hand, or mailed by certified mail, postage prepaid, to the last known address of the city officer or department head."
Reardon, according to city records, filed a written statement with City Clerk Richard Jones on July 11, three days after writing the letter informing Reid she was to be terminated.
Article 5.1 states "the organization of the city into operating agencies for the provision of services and the administration of the government may be accomplished only through an administrative order filed with the city council by the mayor."
Reardon disputed accusations of violating the charter, writing that because Reid was still employed by the city, he did not violate Article 3.4. As for 5.1., Reardon wrote that the reorganization has not happened yet and he plans on submitting a reorganization plan to the council per the charter for its next meeting Aug. 8.
"This process can take up to 60 days and involves a public hearing. We are looking forward to presenting the plan to the public that will show increased synergy, efficiencies, and cost savings for the city," Reardon wrote, adding that he received guidance and assurances from the city's law firm, KP Law, before moving forward.
Shand went on to say she had issues with Reardon's timing, adding that the council recently approved a $78.6 million budget that includes funding for the Parks Department and now wants to fold the department. Shand also said she has questions regarding who is running the Parks Department now that Reid is essentially an employee only on paper.
"I think it's fallen a lot onto the mayor's executive administrator," Shand said.
Reardon said in an email that all parks-related functions and inquiries are being handled by the mayor’s office.
"Mike Hennessey, our parks foreman, is handling the day-to-day operations of our parks maintenance like he always has. The day-to-day operations of our parks has not changed," Reardon wrote.
Hennessey would take over all park responsibilities as part of DPS and the mayor's administrative assistant will take care of permitting tasks, according to Reid.
When asked how much the city would save with the Parks Department being run by the DPS, Reardon said he did not know the answer yet.
"We will have a fully calculated breakdown of expected savings in the reorganization plan presented to the City Council for their Aug. 8 meeting," Reardon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.