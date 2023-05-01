NEWBURYPORT — The School Committee’s $42.7 million budget for the next school year was cut by more than $70,000 after Mayor Sean Reardon announced a series of small subtractions Thursday to reduce how much local taxpayers will contribute.
Committee members approved the budget in a 6-0 vote Tuesday, with the mayor voting present. Since Reardon is authoring his own operating budget, he wanted committee members to meet again for a previously scheduled meeting to let them know he would tweak their proposal.
The mayor chairs the School Committee and has the authority to alter the budget before sending it to the City Council for final approval. The proposed school budget is up 6.6% over last year’s allocation, with the city spending $36.6 million – up 4.5%. – and the rest coming from state and federal funding.
“The School Committee weren’t quite where my number was,” Reardon said.
Reardon began working with Superintendent Sean Gallagher to see how the committee’s budget could best fit in line with his and found a way to eliminate $70,710 from the city’s end.
“Every mayor does thing differently and this process would start with the mayor giving the superintendent a number and how much money the schools were going to get was already decided. Then, the superintendent would have to fit whatever they were looking for into their budget,” he said. “I wanted to be able to have a conversation around what the superintendent thinks is best for kids and then have that discussion in the open about whether or not it is possible.”
Reardon’s plan eliminates a proposed assistant groundskeeper for $46,000 a year, arguing that the Department of Public Services would be able to handle the workload.
“That’s one of a lot of things that we are going to look at next year as far as ways the city can partner better with the schools, and DPS is the first thing that comes to mind,” he said. “Instead of hiring this position, a lot of these grounds and mowing opportunities at the schools will just be handled by DPS.”
Reardon also made small adjustments to roughly 149 line items, such as equipment and supplies, to cut an additional $24,710.
“Some cuts were $100, while others were about $38,” Gallagher said.
In total, the mayor’s proposal would reduce the committee’s budget to a 6.46% increase (instead of 6.6%) over last year, with the city appropriation up 4.25% (instead of 4.5%.)
Committee member Bruce Menin said he understood the mayor can and will make changes to the city allocation and added that the meeting Thursday was a courtesy to the committee, allowing it to get a better idea of Reardon’s thought process.
“The budget process has been a very, very transparent and we provided the mayor with a budget we believe is in the best interest of all the kids in district,” he said. “I feel this is a strongly student-centered budget that you can go through line by line and see how much it supports our strategic plan. We’ll see how good it works but I think this is a strong budget that meets all the kids’ needs as best we can.”
Gallagher said the district remains in great shape.
“I’m so pleased we are meeting the needs of all of our students and moving the district forward at the same time,” he said.
The school budget is a very large piece of the city’s overall operating allocation, according to Reardon, who added that it is only one piece.
“By making these little adjustments, that helps me to do something on the city side of the budget,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
