NEWBURYPORT — Local policies, projects and proposals were on the agenda Saturday when Mayor Sean Reardon sat down with “Local Pulse” host Joe DiBiase to discuss the city’s upcoming budget season and more.
Off the bat, DiBiase asked Reardon if inflation would have any impact on budget proposals or spending this year.
Reardon noted that given the current state of inflation, it will make it “easier for us to anticipate rising costs of energy.”
On the topic of budgeting, a lack of early snow this winter may have many thinking there was not much money spent on snowplowing. It’s also the only budget line item for which the city can overspend without City Council approval.
Despite this, the cost of purchasing rock salt for city sidewalks and walkways was higher than usual.
“We did still have to spend quite a bit for salt, which was more expensive than usual this year as well,” Reardon said. “We haven’t overspent our snow and ice budget, but we don’t have the amount of savings in there that I thought we would.”
Reardon then announced that the search for a new Department of Public Services director has ended, with the big reveal expected to be made at the City Council meeting Monday night. He noted there were some difficulties in trying to fill the position since neighboring towns – Newbury, Salisbury and Merrimac – were also looking for directors.
Progress is being made on a number of proposals, including the Market Landing Park expansion project as Phase 1 bids are now being received, the mayor said.
Reardon noted that the biggest impact of this project will be to eliminate parking spaces to provide additional park space. The proposal would add greenspace where the gravel parking lots are located. The greenspace would be expanded toward the boardwalk.
More information on the plan and proposed layouts can be found at cityofnewburyport.com/planning-development/market-landing-park-expansion.
“We have to do a really great job managing these projects throughout the city,” Reardon said.
He also discussed the $18 million Indian Hill Water project being done in conjunction with West Newbury. A pipeline would be built between the Indian Hill Reservoir in West Newbury and the water treatment facility in Newburyport.
Reardon said this project would allow the water to “bypass a lot of the problems that can occur, especially with climate change and algae blooms of quality of water.”
He said the project has been prioritized because it would help to protect Newburyport’s water supply.
Other proposed projects that Reardon discussed include raising the dam along the Lower Artichoke Reservoir, a carbon filter project, and other projects at the wastewater treatment plant.
Reardon said he believes the city is in a good position to receive state funding for these projects because Newburyport supplies water to West Newbury and Newbury.
Another project being considered by Newburyport and Amesbury calls for using a backup water supply between municipalities if a water source becomes compromised.
As for ongoing construction on Main Street, Reardon said National Grid approached the City Council in December about replacing the 100-year-old gas main. After a weeklong pause due to an internal issue, work is continuing and National Grid expects the work will be done by April 30 before parklets and outdoor dining are available.
Reardon also said Verizon is laying cables on State Street – another project expected to be finished in the coming weeks.
State Street will be repaved, curb to curb, later this year by contractor D&R, which was able to repave 23 streets last year, he said. Middle Street will be repaved sooner.
The Plum Island dredging project along the Merrimack River is underway and may also be done by late April, the mayor said. Reardon noted that this is a federal project supervised by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
A 9-foot-deep channel was completed on the Newburyport side of the river in the fall and the Army Corps has received a bid from H&L Contracting of New York to complete the dredging of a 15-foot channel along the Salisbury side. After a long pause in the project, an extension was given through the end of April.
Reardon said the Parks Conservancy audit report was issued last week after questions were raised in November about how money was being spent and from where it was coming. Before being dissolved, the conservancy operated as a nonprofit organization under the Morrill Charitable Foundation.
DiBiase and Reardon then circled back to project proposals, discussing bids to try to find Newburyport Youth Services a permanent home. Reardon said he would like to see the NYS settle into 59 Low St.
“It makes too much sense to me to have it there than trying to find another location for it, we have this building that we can reuse, they have the space down there, we have had the experts come in to sign off on the space itself and the land itself,” he said.
But the council needs eight affirmative votes for this project, for zoning, funding, a full design, and being able to estimate the costs for NYS and the West End fire station.
Two hundred thousand dollars was authorized for the design, and Reardon said he and the council like the second option. A rough cost estimate for the project is about $5.6 million.
The Waterfront West term sheet is being sent to the City Council, he said.
Applications for a new fire chief are being reviewed by a nine-member committee, the mayor said.
Reardon said the state is now requiring notification for combined sewer overflows, or CSOs, and that signs with QR codes will be installed around the city. He said the council is still in talks with regional officials and trying to get more stakeholders involved.
Hydrant flushing begins this week and details about dates and locations can be found at cityofnewburyport.com.
