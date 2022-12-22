NEWBURYPORT — New plans for Waterfront West, filing vacancies, and approving a new home for Newburyport Youth Services remain top priorities for the mayor at the end of his first year in office.
Sean Reardon was sworn in as mayor in early January and said moving Newburyport Youth Services into a new home on Low Street is his top priority.
Youth Services has been without a home ever since fall 2020, when the heating equipment at the former Brown School was deemed unusable. Earlier this year, the City Council authorized the spending of $220,000 to purchase 59 Low St. to be used as a potential home.
In early November, Reardon submitted three plans to the council to turn the former National Guard building into the new home for Youth Services.
The mayor’s plans were accompanied by a $5.7 million bond order, which would be supplemented by $600,000 in proceeds from the Kelley School sale. Designs call for the construction of an additional, interconnected building next to the current building in the first two plans, with the third plan calling for no additional construction.
The plans have been referred to the Planning and Development Committee, as well as the Committee on Budget and Finance. The mayor said he expects to meet with various city councilors about the matter until this weekend.
“I want to find a way to work with the council on this project and have as many meetings as I can until we break for the holidays,” Reardon said. “I want to see what they are thinking and see what it would take to get a positive result and I’m looking forward to that discussion.”
The mayor said he hoped to get the project going by the end of the year but added that it remains his top priority.
“That is my big thing. I think we’ve put some really good plans together and I hope we can take them and hopefully get to a consensus around a spot for NYS. But it looks like we’re looking at January, so I hope to continue to finish the year on a high note,” he said.
The mayor also said he is continuing to work on what he called “visioning exercises” with the Parks Commission about his stalled plans to reorganize the Parks Department. Reardon said he hopes to be able to share new details on a potential Waterfront West project early in the new year.
New England Development abandoned its initial plans in 2018 to develop seven buildings that would include retail space, a hotel with 85 to 100 rooms, and up to 215 residential units on its 5-acre Waterfront West property between Michael’s Harborside and what is now Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar restaurant.
But the Stephen Karp-owned company announced last year it would work with mega real estate company AvalonBay to build a 230-unit residential rental property in two buildings that would not include a hotel or retail component but instead offer affordable housing units under the state’s Chapter 40B law.
Reardon said he sent a term sheet to New England Development last month.
“We haven’t heard anything else, so they are reviewing it, but we are probably going to submit a version of it, that could be shared publicly, to a City Council packet in January. Then, we will start having that public conversation about what we’re looking for and what our Waterfront West advisory group came up with,” he said.
The mayor has also been busy trying to fill a list of current or anticipated vacancies on eight city boards and committees; the Board of Registrars; Board of Water/Sewer Commissioners; Council on Aging board of directors; Conservation Commission; Commission on Disability; Harbor Commission; Historical Commission; and Human Rights Commission.
“That has been going well,” he said.
The city will launch its redesigned website early in the first quarter of 2023, according to Reardon. He also said the previously quoted $5.9 million, 6,800-square-foot West End fire station project should go out to bid in March to replace the John F. Cutter Jr. Fire Station on Story Avenue, with construction beginning in the spring.
“We’ll also be jumping into budget season in January. So we will be having those meetings with individual department heads soon,” he said.
The end of the year is a good time to reflect, according to Reardon, who said he is looking forward to beginning his second year as mayor and giving his first State of the City address on Jan. 25.
“I think we’ve got a lot done and there’s a lot more I want to do,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
