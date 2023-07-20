NEWBURYPORT — In addition to leading the city, Mayor Sean Reardon will be playing a pivotal role in the state’s public transportation system after being named to the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority Advisory Board on Wednesday.
“This is a great way for Newburyport to have a voice and its hand in any discussions around the MBTA,” Reardon said. “A lot of the discussions focus on right around the Boston area. So I think it’s nice that they now have someone on there who can speak for travelers and commuters coming from all the way up here in Newburyport.”
The advisory board’s mission is to provide oversight of the MBTA on behalf of the 176 community members of the board and the transit-riding public.
Reardon was named one of two vice chairs along with Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn of Medford. Mayor Thomas Koch of Quincy remains chairperson, a role he has held for 15 of his 16 years on the board.
Reardon, sworn in as Newburyport’s new mayor in January 2022, has worked tirelessly since his inauguration to advocate for intercity public transit, according to an MBTA press release.
The mayor said Newburyport commuters have had to deal with plenty of MBTA service interruptions ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020 but he believes Gov. Maura Healey has been moving the Transit Authority in the right direction.
“There have been some really inconsistent times for the train,” he said. “But the governor has brought in some really quality people to run the MBTA. I’m anxious to be a part of the process and work toward making it the best it can be.”
Reardon added that he expects serving on the MBTA Advisory Board will be similar to serving on any other public board and he doesn’t expect it to take any significant time away from his duties as mayor.
In addition to the three mayors, Bridgewater Town Manager Michael Dutton joins the advisory board as secretary/clerk, and Wellesley Select Board member Colette Aufranc joins as treasurer.
“The MBTA Advisory Board is confident that under the collective leadership of these esteemed public officials, public transit in Massachusetts will thrive,” Executive Director Brian Kane said. “We extend our warmest congratulations to the newly appointed officers and look forward to their transformative contributions in the year ahead.”
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this story.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.