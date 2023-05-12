NEWBURYPORT — Building an Indian Hill Reservoir pipeline, improving downtown lighting, constructing a new Water Street lift station and buying a stump grinder are some of the proposals Mayor Sean Reardon is looking to fund in the city’s five-year, $134 million capital improvement plan.
Reardon submitted his proposed $82.8 million operating budget to the City Council on Monday night. That budget included the capital improvement plan – a wish list of sorts that could be funded through a diverse stream of sources.
These sources include state and federal grants, Community Preservation Act money, revolving funds, surplus project balances, enterprise fund retained earning balances and strong free cash over a five-year period.
Information technology is one of the mayor’s biggest concerns and he’s interested in rebuilding the city’s data center for $935,000, which would come from the $5.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received.
“That’s a one-time cost and it’s not like it’s getting built into the operating budget. So we thought that would be a good place to do that,” Reardon said.
The mayor also said his administration has focused on infrastructure projects when using its ARPA funding, and has already spent $2.4 million on the first two years of the rolling, five-year streets and sidewalks plan.
“We’ve got just under $2 million remaining and we’d like to appropriate that, so we’ll be making recommendations in the CIP on how we’d like to use that money,” he said.
Making the downtown brighter is another area Reardon would like to focus on using $199,000 in the capital improvement plan, with money coming partly from Community Preservation Act funding and other accounts
“Talk about something that I’m just dying to do,” he said. “We got some of the money from CPA funding because we got it broken out into the parks and the downtown. Now, we’re making a request in the CIP.”
Other, smaller capital requests have been made, such as $45,000 to fix the apparatus floor at Fire Department headquarters on Greenleaf Street, $500,000 to replace oxygen tanks there, and $80,000 for a stump grinder for the Department of Public Services.
The Indian Hill Reservoir is the city’s largest water supply source and Reardon said he has been looking at ways to develop a pipeline from Indian Hill that would connect it to the Lower Artichoke pumping station and then to the water treatment plant on Spring Lane.
“Right now, they’re saying it’s an $18 million project,” he said.
The capital improvement plan calls for an $850,000 bond order to fund the project’s design.
“That’s a huge, huge ask, just for design. But we’ll also go out for grant funding on that. We’re hoping that the state’s revolving fund could take that on,” Reardon said.
Water meter replacement would be a $5.7 million project bonded through the city’s water enterprise fund that the mayor said could save the city a lot of money.
“That’s another big project that would replace all of the residential water meters and it’s long overdue,” he said. “It would give us more accurate readings about water usage and that would help billing avoid some problems.”
A new Water Street lift station, which moves water from lower to higher elevations, could be built for $1 million.
“The lift station right now is located near Shandel Drive off of Water Street, and it’s very vulnerable to any kind of massive storm coming in there. So we’d like to move it off the street,” Reardon said. “We’ve located a piece of land on Ocean Avenue right by there. But it’s part of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge land that we’d like to use and are still working with the federal government on it.”
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the design for the lift station has already been approved and the City Council would be able to discuss the capital improvement plan during its budget workshops being held through June 20.
“This gives them the information on all of these projects that we’re trying to recommend funding for this year,” he said. “If they’re not excited about them, they may suggest we not fund them and fund something else instead.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.