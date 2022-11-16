NEWBURYPORT — Citing a potential disparity of outcomes, the mayor is calling for a split tax rate between residential and business property taxpayers next year. If approved, it would be the city's first split tax rate since 1986.
The city is operating on a $78.6 million budget, with $66.4 million of that allocation to be paid for by property taxes.
With what Mayor Sean Reardon called an exploding residential real estate market and a historic free cash certification, he is recommending that the City Council vote to set a split tax rate of $10.66 for residential property owners, with a commercial property tax rate of $11.87.
"We knew, with inflation and everything, residents were going to have a difficult year. But it also looked like our commercial and industrial property owners were going to get a decrease in taxes. So, we are just looking for a way to even that out a bit and give our residents some relief, while also making it more even. That way we don't have people who are getting their taxes cut while residents are being asked to take on an even bigger increase than they ever have had before," Reardon said.
Reardon said the real estate market has pushed assessments through the roof, with the average single-family home increasing in assessed value by 18%.
"We had people getting $200,000 over their asking price this year," he said.
Commercial classes of property, however, decreased by 2%, shifting the tax burden to the residential taxpayers.
Finance Director/City Auditor Ethan Manning said without a spilt tax rate, the average single family home assessed at $830,000 would see a 6.3% increase in their property taxes, while the average commercial establishment would realize an 8.4% decrease.
"It's a bit of a see-saw. So, we're looking for some middle ground," Reardon said.
The city experienced a historic free cash certification, driven by one-time revenue sources for fiscal 2023. Reardon said he wanted to make sure some of that windfall would be used to defray tax increases and he is also asking the City Council to authorize the use of $401,028 in free cash to reduce the fiscal 2023 tax rate.
Manning said using $401,028 in free cash would reduce the amount the city will need to raise through property taxes from $66.4 million, down to $66 million.
The average residential home owner with a property assessed at $830,000 will pay an additional $422 in annual property taxes, under the proposed split tax rate, while commercial business property owners will pay an extra $129 and industrial property owners will pay an additional $709.
Without the proposed split tax rate, Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the average residential property owner could be expected to pay an additional $530 in annual property taxes, while commercial business property owners would see their property tax bills go down $1,300, with industrial property owners saving $1,778.
Reardon said he is happy to have conversations with local business owners about the proposed split tax rate.
"The businesses in Newburyport are incredibly important to me and they drive a lot of what we do here in town. So far, I have had a really great relationship with them in my first term. But I'm also the mayor of the citizens of Newburyport and I am going to continue to look for ways to help the residents, specifically during difficult times like we are going through now," he said.
Split tax rate options often come up for discussion during difficult years, according to Reardon, who said he hopes to shift back to a single tax rate once home prices stabilize.
"It's an atypical, difficult year. But I think we're lucky in the Newburyport that we do have a strong financial background and these are the options that we have in front of us that can help," he said. "Hopefully, once inflation eases and prices come back to a more stable level, then we gradually shift back to not shifting all."
Manning added the issue is expected to be brought before the City Council on Nov. 28.
"Based on our billing cycle, we need to get bills in the mail by Dec. 31," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.