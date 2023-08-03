NEWBURYPORT — It may be two years away but Mayor Sean Reardon is already amassing a financial war chest for a second-term run, collecting more than $14,000 during his second annual summer fundraising event Monday at Michael’s Harborside.
“We really like to do this on the first Monday of Yankee Homecoming,” he said. “We also raised more with that one event on Monday than we ever raised during my first campaign. That’s a great feeling and I’m very humbled by that. Because I do think people are thinking we’re doing a good job and the city has a lot of good things going on.”
Reardon, who was elected to a four-year term in 2021, confirmed he will be running for reelection in 2025 and added that his campaign has raised roughly $30,000 so far, already three-fourths the way toward matching the roughly $40,000 he raised for his first run.
“I have said all along that this is the job that I have always waited for. So I will always be looking to that next term,” he said. “Unfortunately, campaigns can be expensive. So I’m trying to do a couple of fundraising nights, each year and build things up.”
The mayor added his recent fundraiser was attended by more than 200 people, including state Auditor Diana DiZoglio, who introduced Reardon and praised him for his work on senior needs, water quality and state mandates.
Former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins was also in attendance as was his successor, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, Governors Council member Eileen Duff, former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zaid, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and at-large Councilor Ed Cameron.
School Committee member Brian Callahan and representatives for U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, and Gov. Maura Healey’s office were also at the party, according to the mayor.
McCauley has been at odds with the mayor on occasion and recently voted against Reardon’s request to divert the $655,525 earmarked for the Market Square culvert project to the $6 million Market Landing Park construction and expansion project (which the council approved in a 6-4 vote in June).
McCauley said he can be at odds with the mayor on occasion and still support him.
“We’re not the Aztecs,” he said. “I think the mayor has done a good job in leading and I think he’s a breath of fresh air for a lot of people.”
McCauley also said he agrees with Reardon most of the time, because he knows the mayor is trying to push things ahead.
“I disagree with the mayor sometimes that doesn’t mean I think he’s doing a bad job,” he said. “All six wards have different perspectives. I represent one that usually has a very different perspective. That’s just the nature of what it is.”
Cameron voted for the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project in June and said he is happy to support the mayor as well.
“I think the mayor is doing a good job moving forward a number of projects that have taken years to come to fruition, like Market Landing Park,” he said. “I’d also love to see us move forward on Newburyport Youth Services, the Brown School, as well as the Bartlet Mall.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.