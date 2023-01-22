NEWBURYPORT — The mayor will be looking to the future while also celebrating the city’s most recent accomplishments when he gives his first State of the City address Wednesday at City Hall.
Mayor Sean Reardon gave his inaugural address after being sworn into office in January 2022 and said in an email that he will use this address to let residents know what he hopes the city will accomplish as a community in 2023.
“I want to make sure the community is informed of our key goals and priorities, and this is a great time to do that,” he said.
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove; State Auditor Diana DiZoglio; state Sen Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; Superintendent of Schools Sean Gallagher; and City Council and School Committee members are all expected to attend Reardon’s address, which will begin about 7 p.m.
Gove confirmed in a text message that she will be at Reardon’s State of the City address Wednesday night.
“I’m happy to be able to support my colleague,” she said.
When asked about his priorities for the new year, Reardon listed a new West End fire station, the Central Waterfront bulkhead project, Market Landing Park, finding a home for Newburyport Youth Services, and making City Hall work more effectively and efficiently for all residents.
The mayor has also said he plans to reintroduce his proposal to fold the city’s Parks Department into the Department of Public Services to the City Council in either late January or February.
Reardon’s parks proposal became the subject of some controversy after it was introduced in July and the mayor would end up pulling it from a City Council vote in September. He said he expects to speak more on the subject Wednesday night.
“We are excited about this plan and will have letters of support from multiple groups. I believe we took the feedback from this summer and made some great improvements to the plan. The bottom line is that this reorganization of parks makes our parks better,” he said.
Newburyport Youth Services has been without a home ever since the former Brown School’s heating equipment was deemed unusable in fall 2021.
Reardon first ran for mayor in 2021 and has made finding a new home for Youth Services a top priority for his administration. The mayor submitted a trio of potential plans to build a new home at the recently purchased former National Guard building at 59 Low St., accompanied by a $5.7 million bond order, in early November.
Reardon said he will ask for funding to continue the design process, while also continuing to have discussions with the City Council and the Budget and Finance Committee based on different aspects of the plan such as programming, the site and finances. He will give an update on the project Wednesday.
The mayor said he will give an update on the potential future of the former Brown School, while also sharing what he believes are the key values driving the project.
“Affordable housing is certainly an important topic for Newburyport. The Brown School is being discussed as a possible location for some senior affordable housing, so I would like to connect those topics,” he said.
Reardon said he sees the State of the City address as a chance to celebrate the city’s accomplishments over the past year, while also giving residents an update on where things now stand and taking a look into the future.
“I think we’ve already discussed many of the things we’re looking to do in the next year, but hearing it all together will be helpful for the community as well as policymakers. I will share a number of details about sustainability initiatives, which we haven’t touched on as much, and that should also be informative,” he said.
DiZoglio said in a text message that she is looking forward to Reardon’s address and learning more about his future plans for the city and its residents.
