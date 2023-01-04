NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon will join “Local Pulse” host Joe DiBiase in the newsroom studio on Saturday for a full hour to review his first year as mayor, look forward to 2023, and discuss other topics of interest to residents
Streamed from The Daily News of Newburyport’s office on Liberty Street, Show 430 will go live only at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse/ at 9 a.m.
If you cannot listen live, this, and all previous episodes, are available wherever you listen to podcasts.
