NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon on Friday said he would comply with Secretary of State William Galvin's Office ordering the city to hand over a 2016 Parks Department internal review to The Daily News.
Reardon, via text, said that his administration will be working with the city solicitor to comply with the state's decision by issuing a response to The Daily News within the specified time frame.
"We look forward to resolving this matter in the coming days," he said.
Over the summer, The Daily News received a copy the internal review of the Parks Department conducted in February, 2016 that documented alleged improprieties by former Parks Director Lise Reid during the summer of 2014.
The report, which was sent anonymously, also recommended consolidating the Parks Department as a division of the Department of Public Services, as well as increased day-to-day supervision of employees.
The anonymously sent report came after Reardon announced he was relieving Reid of her duties as a precursor to him doing exactly what the report suggested he do. Reardon denied the report had any bearing on his decision.
Reardon also presented a plan to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services to the City Council, which also called for the removal of Reid, whose termination caused a good bit of controversy among the board in July.
The mayor pulled his reorganization plan from a City Council vote in late September but said he had only seen the 2016 report after he had presented his proposal.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers sent a public records request, asking for a copy of the report, to City Clerk Richard Jones. Although Jones confirmed the document existed, he denied Rogers' request, because it involved personnel matters and, therefore, created an exception to the Freedom of Information Act.
However, The Daily News was able to confirm the veracity of the report with the help of former Mayor Donna Holaday who said the review was conducted without her knowledge by former Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Heather Rowe.
Holaday also said she tore up the report, which she discounted, and added, if anything significant had been found, a follow-up review with disciplinary action would have been performed and a notice would be placed in Reid's personnel file.
Rogers appealed the public records request to Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin's office, which gave the city 10 business days to provide him with a response to his request on Friday, Nov. 4.
