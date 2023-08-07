NEWBURYPORT — The design for a new Low Street home for Newburyport Youth Services should be coming in next month and the mayor would like to receive approval from the City Council before the November election.
The City Council approved the $220,000 purchase of the former National Guard facility at 59 Low St. in early 2022. Mayor Sean Reardon presented the council with three potential plans for a new NYS facility on the property, along with a $5.9 million bond order, late last year.
The mayor also rolled the Parks Department, which included Newburyport Youth Services, into the Department of Public Services last winter. Reardon said he would like to create a Recreation and Youth Services Department that would be housed in a new recreation and youth center at 59 Low St.
“This is not just for NYS. That building will be for all ages,” he said.
EGA Architects, a local firm, is working on the project’s design. Reardon said he expects to present the design to the City Council in September.
Reardon said he would like to see the council vote on the project design and the bond order by the municipal election Nov. 7.
“I just want to make sure that it happens before the election, just to know where people stand,” he said. “This should be a big issue.”
Both votes would require two-thirds approval from the council, which means the mayor needs at least eight city councilors to vote for the design and bond order.
“That’s a lot when you have 11,” Reardon said. “I haven’t taken a straw poll or talked to them about this, so I don’t know for sure. But I think it’s borderline. So that means I’ve got work to do.”
City Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the design work is “going great” and he looks forward to sharing the design with the public soon.
Special Projects Manager Kim Turner said that since the Planning Board has already recommended zoning changes for the property, it would not need to weigh in on the design or bond order, both of which could come up for a vote by the council within 30 days of a first reading.
At-large City Councilor Ed Cameron noted the property’s zoning would still need to be amended to allow for a community center but he believes the project could still be voted by the council by November.
Cameron is an avid supporter of the Low Street project and hopes to see a vote on it soon.
“If we have the votes for it moving forward, we should do it sooner, rather than later,” he said.
City Council President and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand said she would also like to see the matter go before the council soon.
“The community deserves to know what this council’s position is,” she said.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley said he wants to see a new home for NYS but since he hasn’t seen a final design or any numbers yet, it is too soon to comment.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid said in a text message that the council can only begin its work after receiving a plan.
“I know that the mayor is working diligently to pull together a plan and updated cost estimate. That’s essential for the council to begin its work,” he said. “Residents expect the council to be thoughtful and to allow time for public process. The council will begin this important work upon receipt of the relevant details.”
Reardon is not up for reelection until 2025 and said he would like to see the City Council vote on the project this year before the election.
“At the end of the day, I think we will be investing in our kids and recreation and having a building like that in Newburyport only helps the whole community,” he said. “It just speaks to the values of what we want to be as a community but I still think it’s going to be a close vote.”
The mayor pointed out that NYS has been in search of a new location ever since the heating system at its home in the former Brown School was deemed unusable at the same time he was running for mayor against then-City Councilor Charlie Tontar in fall 2021.
“This was a big issue then and it should have been,” he said. “I was running against someone who was on the City Council and could have done something for NYS or had a plan in place. So I was glad it became an issue. Now, we’ve got a bit of a plan in place and I’m not going to bring anything back to the council until I feel like I’ve checked off all of the boxes that we need to get checked off. We’ll see where it lands.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
