Recent high school graduates are still grappling with how the COVID-19 pandemic transformed their senior year and, with public health concerns still high, some are wondering how this will affect college plans.
Samantha Currier, a recent Amesbury High School graduate, said in an email that she still plans to attend the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University in New York to study graphic design this fall.
Syracuse has plans for an “accelerated semester,” she said.
Students will move in mid-August so they can finish the semester about Thanksgiving. Most of Currier’s classes will be in person with everyone expected to abide by social distance requirements, while other classes will either be online or a hybrid of the two.
While she isn’t overly concerned about remote learning, Currier said she does worry about losing out on the social aspect of college.
“For instance, it won’t be as easy to just hang in people’s dorms and go to parties, or meet people in the common rooms or dining hall,” Currier said, adding that she’s been fortunate to connect with some incoming freshmen through social media.
“I’m sure students will be able to figure it out and find creative solutions to still have fun and enjoy being in college while being safe,” Currier said. “For that reason, I am not really that concerned in general about what is going to happen.”
Jamie Bell, this year’s valedictorian at Triton Regional High School, said she is hopeful that remote learning won’t be needed as it “wasn’t great” at Triton, but she’s prepared nonetheless.
Bell, who will attend Bates College in Maine to study biology, said the school has been sending weekly emails about what the fall could look like, but nothing is confirmed. At this time, the school is hoping to have in-person classes with remote plans ready as a backup.
She said some of her friends, who are attending larger schools, are concerned there will be a remote learning focus. Bell said she thinks her school, which averages about 1,800 students, is small enough to make social distancing work.
During a Zoom webinar Wednesday, the Massachusetts Institute for a New Commonwealth Polling Group released the results of a poll that asked parents of 10th-, 11th- and 12th-graders if the pandemic affected their child’s plans for post-secondary school.
According to MassINC, a majority of parents reported their children have not changed their college plans, while 17% reported they did, and an additional 24% said their children were likely to delay going to college.
Some key factors in the decision to change post-graduation plans included technology access and language proficiency, MassINC concluded.
Close to half (43%) of parents with insufficient internet access or limited devices at home reported that their child was likely to delay entering post-secondary school.
For parents who speak Spanish at home, 36% of them said their child is likely to delay college plans compared to 23% of those who said they speak English at home, MassINC noted.
“For mostly white and higher-income families, plans for their child’s future remain largely intact,” said Steve Koczela, president of the MassINC Polling Group. “But for parents of color, and low-income families, the number of obstacles between their child and higher education have increased.”
In addition, 44% of parents reported a “great deal” of concern about health and safety on college campuses, matching the 44% who said they are concerned a “great deal” about affordability, MassINC said.
The poll was sponsored by The Boston Foundation and The Barr Foundation, and was created with input from The Education Trust. For more information, visit www.massincpolling.com/the-topline.
