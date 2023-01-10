NEWBURYPORT — A retired Rowley police officer was released following his arraignment on a rape charge Tuesday afternoon in Newburyport District Court.
Perry Collins, 65, of Byfield was ordered by Judge Allen Swan to stay away and have no contact with his alleged victim, abide by all restraining orders, check in weekly with the court's probation department, and stay out of trouble with the law. He previously surrendered all firearms to the Newbury Police Department.
Very little is publicly known about the allegation since the police report was impounded due to the nature of the crime. And because there was no request for bail by an Essex County prosecutor, the facts of the case were not recited in open court.
Collins was ordered to return to court Feb. 17 for a probable cause hearing. That strongly suggests he could be indicted and arraigned in Salem Superior Court at a later date.
A state police official said troopers arrested Collins at his home in Byfield earlier in the afternoon.
Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said Collins retired from the department May 31.
After the arraignment, Collins' attorney, Nicole Reilly, strongly defended her client, saying the charge stems from an incident roughly five years ago and was meritless.
"I honestly feel that this charge is utterly ridiculous and it's shameful that it has even been brought," Reilly said.
The alleged victim was in the courtroom when Collins was arraigned, Reilly added.
