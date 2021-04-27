Rechristened skate park opens in Amesbury

AMESBURY — Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park opened to skateboarders just in time for school vacation last week and it has already seen plenty of visitors.
The former Amesbury Skate Park has been named in honor of Eldredge, an avid skateboarder who died from pancreatitis at age 29 in May 2018.
Eldredge’s mother, Donna Eldredge, spent the past three years working with the Amesbury Improvement Association to raise the roughly $80,000 necessary to rebuild and rename the park.
They managed to raise more than $40,000 by mid-2020 and North Carolina-based Artisan Skateparks designed the new park in three phases.
Construction for Phase 1 began late last year and was recently completed.
“Phase 1 is in the center of the park and it was in the worst condition," Donna Eldredge said.
She said Phase 2 will move beyond the park's center and expand to the back wall area.
"It makes us feel very excited," she added. "As a family, we are very proud that Brian is being honored this way and we know he would be, too. We are excited to give something to the kids who use it. Hundreds of people have used it and to have it in Brian's name makes it even better."
