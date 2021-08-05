NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association said a record number of photos were entered for consideration for the "Music for the Eyes" exhibit, which is open Aug. 10 to Aug. 22.
The works comprise the annual Photography Interest Group’s Summer Show and can be viewed in the NAA's gallery at 65 Water St. Awards will be presented at a reception Aug. 14 starting at 5:30 p.m.
The photos can also be seen online from Aug. 10 at https://newburyportart.org/current-exhibits.
The show features the work of almost 40 NAA member photographers, a record number compared to prior years. This reflects the expanded membership in the past year driven by the Photography Interest Group's new monthly speaker series and monthly photo challenge, according to a press release.
More than 100 works submitted include a wide variety in traditional and contemporary formats. Entries fall into one of eight categories: Land/Seascape; People; Wildlife/Birds; Architecture; Abstract; Street Photos; Still Life/Floral; and Open (all other). The juror, James Eves, will select top works in each category.
Eves is a lifetime member of the Art Students League of New York and attended the School for Visual Arts. He has an extensive background and training in classical fine art, printing and digital imaging.
The combination of his background and training in these disciplines gives him a discerning artist’s eye, an understanding of the artistic process, and mastery of the latest digital imaging technology, the press release said.
He runs his own graphic arts and design agency, eves3studio, where regional and national companies depend on him for color, retouching, photography and design.
The NAA's Photography Interest Group is a group of approximately 80 enthusiasts living in and around Greater Newburyport and the North Shore. The group meets on the second Monday of each month with a topic-focused agenda, a guest speaker, the opportunity to share photographs and plan activities.
